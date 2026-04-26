Black Panther Recasting Rumors Are Swirling Around A DC Alum, And I Love This Take On Someone Succeeding Chadwick Boseman
He's clearly put a lot of thought into this.
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Chadwick Boseman firmly solidified his place within the pantheon of superhero movies through his role of King T’Challa a.k.a. the Black Panther. His performance as the Marvel Cinematic Universe character has been praised, and it’s arguably been valued even more since Boseman’s death in 2020. More recently, there have been rumors about T’Challa being recast for an upcoming MCU project, though that’s far from confirmed. A DC alum has since been linked to that chatter, and he has a take on someone succeeding Boseman.
The actor in question is Aldis Hodge, whose superhero-related roles include Carter Hall/Hawkman in Black Adam and John Stewart/Green Lantern in the animated film Green Lantern: Beware My Power. As of late, Hodge’s name has been thrown into the mix when it comes to Black Panther recasting speculation. During a recent interview with 7PM in Brooklyn (which is on YouTube), Hodge was asked how he’d feel about possibly taking over for Chadwick Boseman. The actor called the situation “delicate” before saying:
Hodge is speaking nothing but facts here, in my humble opinion. In the event that someone else actually does take on the role of the T’Challa, they’ll have to be cognizant of the fact that they’re walking into something far bigger than themself. Stepping into those shoes would be quite a task, and not just from a performance standpoint. That’s because fans would surely have sky-high expectations due to the high standard Boseman set. Hodge also mentioned another factor that makes this potential recasting different from others:Article continues below
So many fans still think of Chadwick Boseman fondly, and that affection also comes from those he worked with. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler recently said having Boseman’s support as he worked on that film. Also, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recalled his final conversation with Boseman before his death, and it’s quite bittersweet in hindsight. So, I say all of this to say there’s a lot of emotional baggage surrounding this role.
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As for whether T’Challa will actually be recast, that remains up in the air, though Black Panther franchise producer Nate Moore told CinemaBlend any kind of recasting would be “intentional” and not “cheap.” Rumors have also been swirling around actor Damson Idris, with reports suggesting he’ll play either a multiversal variant of T’Challa in Avengers: Doomsday. Idris has since laughed off the speculation, and Hodge also shared a funny take on whether he was up for the role:
Of course, that could always change, and Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios could decide to reach out. And, with the DC Extended Universe and DC Animated Universe continuities now done, this would be a prime time to scoop Hodge up. Still, regardless of whether he actually finds himself in contention for the role, I just appreciate how much thought he’s put into anyone following Chadwick Boseman’s panther-sized footsteps.
Right now, Letitia Wright’s Shuri is the protector of Wakanda, and fans can watch her in both Black Panther and its sequel, Wakanda Forever, which are streamable with a Disney+ subscription. Shuri and her fellow Wakandans will also return in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on December 18, 2026.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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