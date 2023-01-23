Sounds Like Lady Gaga Is Really Putting In ‘Work’ For Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere. And as the DCEU is going through sweeping changes, there are a few upcoming projects set outside of that timeline. Chief among them is Todd Phillips’ Joker, and its upcoming sequel Folie à Deux. Not much is known about its contents (although fans are psyched ), but Lady Gaga is back on the silver screen playing fan favorite character Harley Quinn. And it sounds like Mother Monster is really putting in “work” for the upcoming sequel, which she’ll star in opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

The first Joker movie was a grueling story that told Arthur Fleck’s descent into madness and murder, with Joaquin Phoenix sweeping the Best Actor category that Awards Season and winning an Oscar . But the sequel Joker: Folie à Deux is reportedly going to be a musical, which sounds like quite the departure. Lady Gaga hasn’t been super active on social media, but an anonymous Inside told ET that it’s because she’s completely immersing herself in filming Joker 2. As they put it,

Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it.

Sounds about right. Lady Gaga only has a handful of movie credits on her resume, but she’s known for going to great lengths in order to transform into someone else. Given how much prestige is already surrounding the burgeoning Joker franchise (and how beloved Harley is) she’s likely feeling pressure to deliver. And that requires prep.

While Lady Gaga’s commitment to her roles in projects like House of Gucci have been poked fun at and transformed into memes online, she’s going to presumably be in good company for Joker 2. Joaquin Phoenix is also a method actor, offering a fascinating and haunting performance as Arthur Fleck throughout the original film. So having these two actors who work so similarly has the potential to be truly electric on screen.

Todd Phillips’ Joker was a bold take on its title character, and included an original story largely independent of the DC comics. And as such, it should be fascinating to see what his approach to Dr. Harleen Quinzel will be, especially regarding her romance with Mr. J. Add in musical numbers and it seems like just about anything could happen. While Lady Gaga has been keeping tight-lipped regarding Joker 2, she confirmed her role via Instagram a few months ago. Check it out below:

Principal photography for Joker: Folie à Deux surprisingly began shortly before the holidays , with Todd Phillips sharing a first day photo on December 10th. Lady Gaga wasn’t expected to begin her role until the New Year , so she should presumably be deep into filming at this point. And as such, it makes sense that she’s “laying low” as that anonymous insider put it. I have to wonder how Arkham Asylum is treating her.