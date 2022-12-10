Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2 Is Now Filming, And We Have Our First Look At The Movie

DC Studios has seen a number of shake-ups as of late, with some movies like Wonder Woman 3 seemingly being removed from its schedule. However, other films established under the old regime are still moving forward, including Joker 2. The sequel to Joaquin Phoenix’s 2019 film has been in pre-production for months now, and it was unclear as to when filming would actually begin. Well, the shoot has now commenced, as returning director Todd Phillips announced the news via social media. And not only that, but he also gave fans their first official look at the upcoming sequel.

Up to this point, the public has only gotten light teases of what’s to come in Joker: Folie à Deux and, even now, exact plot details have yet to be revealed. Those looking for a juicy morsel should be somewhat pumped by what Todd Phillips shared to his Instagram . The filmmaker commemorated the first day of shooting by sharing a still that shows Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck getting a shave. Take a look:

Todd Phillips confirmed Folie à Deux back in June via a post he shared to Instagram. Despite plot details being close to non-existent, it’s been confirmed that the film will be a musical and introduce Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The film’s subtitle, which translates to “folly of two” or “madness of two,” suggests that the two central characters are going to get into some serious (and potentially deadly) shenanigans. The movie’s DP, Lawrence Sher, also hyped up Gaga ahead of filming. He believes that the Grammy-winning pop star is a “really cool fit” for the role and sees the cast and crew finding “magic every day on set.”

Well, he’s certainly a sight for sore eyes. There’s, of course, no context provided for the moment, so fans are just going to have to speculate as to why the killer is getting cleaned up. Still, fans will likely be quite happy to know that cameras are officially rolling on the highly anticipated follow-up.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to open in theaters on October 4, 2024 and, while you wait, you can stream the first movie using an HBO Max subscription .

