Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Joker: Folie à Deux After Todd Phillips Drops First Look At Sequel

There’s been plenty of DC-related movie news as of late, and Todd Phillips added a log to that fire this weekend when he dropped the first look at Joker: Folie à Deux . The director dropped a behind-the-scenes photo featuring Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, which marked the first day of filming. Considering that this is the public’s first real taste of the sequel, it’s only natural that fans would have thoughts. But based on social media right now, they really can’t seem to stop talking about the tease from the highly anticipated follow-up.

Plenty of comic book-adapted movies have their fandoms, but the one behind the Joker franchise is proving to be very strong. After Todd Phillips posted that first look, plenty of devotees flooded Twitter to share their thoughts on the photo and the movie as a whole. One particularly funny social media user imagined what might happen if (or when) Joaquin Phoenix crosses paths with The Batman’s Robert Pattinson (who’s working on another high-profile WB flick) at the studio:

When Robert Pattinson sees Joaquin Phoenix at WB studios getting ready to film Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/ktrdNiyritDecember 10, 2022 See more

There are some who would like to see a crossover between Arthur Fleck and Matt Reeves’ Batman , though comments made by the director suggest that such a thing is not in the cards. However, that notion seemingly hasn’t tempered the public’s hype over seeing that image of Fleck getting a shave. In a particularly funny post, one user pointed out how the moment mirrors a scene from NBC’s The Office:

That first look at Joker 2 is great. pic.twitter.com/h51fVrL5u4December 10, 2022 See more

So who does it better: Michael Scott or Arthur Fleck? It’s a good question, but that’s a debate that we can save for another day. One argument that fans are probably having right now likely pertains to how effective Lady Gaga will be in the role of Harley Quinn . Though the first look at Joker: Folie à Deux doesn’t involve her, it seems people can help but discuss her role. One person weighed in on what it might like look when her admirers and Batman fans sit down together to watch the movie in the theater:

Little monsters seated next to Batman Stans at joker 2 showings pic.twitter.com/htOL8bt9TbDecember 10, 2022 See more

Even before Todd Phillips dropped the image, people were already discussing Lady Gaga’s turn as the psychiatrist-turned-henchwoman. That chat was only bolstered by the fact that the Grammy winner went viral for channelling the dance from Wednesday to the beat of her hit single, “Bloody Mary.” At least one person seems to think that the singer and actress takes pleasure in the attention the track is getting:

Lady Gaga watching Bloody Mary go viral from the Joker 2 set pic.twitter.com/wFAURkfkqmDecember 6, 2022 See more

We don’t know much about Joker 2 other than that it'll be a musical and see Joaquin Phoenix lead a stellar cast . Another detail we know is the release date and, like this other excited fan, it might pain you to be reminded of it:

Just remembered we have to wait 2 years for Joker: Folie à Deux pic.twitter.com/LXXhnwZ7ohDecember 10, 2022 See more

On the bright side, there are other upcoming DC movies to keep you occupied until we hit 2024. Though these passionate social media reactions indicate that the wait is still going to be harder for some than others.