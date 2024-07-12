After Andrew Garfield Returned As Spider-Man In No Way Home, Green Goblin Actor Addresses Possible Return
Fans want more Spider-Man stars to return after Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The superhero genre continues to thrive, with various cinematic universes competing at the box office. The Spider-Man franchise has always been popular, which is why fans freaked when three different universes collided for Spider-Man: No Way Home. And after Andrew Garfield returned as Peter Parker, the Green Goblin actor Dane DeHaan addressed his possible return.
DeHaan played Harry Osborn/ Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). After the star-studded cast list of Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back villains from Andrew Garfield's franchise, DeHaan was asked by ScreenRant if he'd like to reprise his role in an upcoming Marvel movie, where he said:
Alright, then. While he's not opposed to playing Harry/Green Goblin again, the 38 year-old actor also made it clear that he hasn't heard anything from Kevin Feige and the powers that be at Marvel. So maybe we shouldn't hold our collective breath for his return.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled to see so many villains, as well as trio of Peter Parkers, together in No Way Home. And while we saw Amazing Spider-Man villains like Jamie Foxx's Electro, Rhys Ifans' Lizard got to get in on the fun, DeHaan's Green Goblin was noticeably missing.
Of course, there was another version of Green Goblin in a major role in that blockbuster: Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies. He ended up being the main antagonist of the blockbuster, so there simply wasn't room for another Goblin... especially sine DeHaan's verison of Harry was so different from the one played by James Franco.
In many ways No Way Home felt like a redemption for the Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker was able to rescue MJ in the way he couldn't save Gwen Stacy, which was a big emotional payoff. And fans responded so strongly to his return that they campaigned for The Amazon Spider-Man 3 to finally be produced all these years later. It doesn't seem like the studio has plans for that, but if it does that would be the chance to bring Dehaan's Green Goblin.
The Amazing Spider-Man franchise is streaming now on Disney+, and the next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool 3 on July 26th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
