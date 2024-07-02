Daredevil’s Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio Open Up About How They Helped Marvel ‘Correct Course’ On Born Again, And I Have Mixed Feelings

When it comes to the schedule of upcoming Marvel shows , one title that really seems to have fans excited is the revival series Daredevil: Born Again . This small-screen drama will see Charlie Cox reprise his role as the eponymous hero, while Vincent D’Onofrio will once again play the villainous Kingpin. It’s no secret that the series has seen some shakeups behind the scenes since being announced in 2022, which collectively resulted in a massive overhaul of the project. Cox and D’Onofrio recently explained how they helped “correct course” on the superhero show and, as someone who’s excited for what’s to come, I have mixed feelings.

What Did Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio Say About How They Helped Out?

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio recently appeared together at Fan Expo Boston 2024, where they discussed their Marvel Cinematic Universe-based show. During the panel (which is on YouTube ), the two were explicitly asked whether they had battles with the powers that be ahead of the creative refresh. D’Onofrio humorously held his tongue at first, while Cox shared some insight:

Here’s what I’ll say. Marvel had been incredibly open-minded and willing to correct course, and incredibly supportive. Early on, we were trying something that was a bit different, and very quickly they were able to identify that that wasn’t maybe working as well as it could’ve done. And, where we are now, I think I can speak for both of us when I say we feel very, very happy.

Vincent D’Onofrio eventually added in his own thoughts. While discussing the changes, he opened up about the way that both he and his co-star supported each other through the process. And, based on his statements, he and his on-screen nemesis had major hands in shaping this latest iteration of the Man Without Fear’s story:

The best thing about the situation, I have to say though, is what Charlie just said about the bosses at Marvel and also the fact that Charlie and I were a team and that we just supported each other in everything that each other wanted, whether we were in the scene or not. Whether it featured our characters, it didn’t matter. As a team, Charlie and I considered the story and the fans. Literally, I’m not shitting you. You guys, we considered you constantly and brought you up constantly. And also, at the work at hand that day or the writing of another thing that was coming. We were constantly together in [every] way.

As Charlie Cox mentioned above, it originally appeared that Born Again was going to be almost entirely different from its predecessor, yet that all ultimately changed. I’m pleased that Marvel Studios – and by extension, Disney – took the two actors’ feedback to heart. However, there’s one concern I can’t seem to shake, and it doesn’t necessarily have to do with this series specifically but possibly TV shows and movies in general.

Why Do I Have Mixed Feelings?

Please understand that I truly believe the suggestions from the two Daredevil stars will ultimately help to make the show better. Linking it to what Netflix did years ago just makes sense and should help to maintain a strong sense of continuity. I also still can’t believe that actors like Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Franklin “Foggy” Nelson) weren’t originally part of Born Again ’s cast . After they were hired, Charlie Cox said it was “heartbreaking” that his co-stars originally weren’t part of the production. So, all in all, these changes feel right and could certainly benefit the finished work.

However, what’s nagging at me is the notion of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio having such a large amount of pull in this part of the creative process and neither are producers. Yes, they’ve played their roles for a while now, and they both understand the characters and the role they inhabit. Which is why I think everything will work out here. But leaning on stars like this could be a bit hit or miss depending on the production whether it’s MCU-related or not. What if another studio opts to utilize the method Marvel used for Born Again and give its stars so much power. There’s a chance that could work but, on the other hand, the actors may not be as cerebral or knowledgeable as D’Onofrio or Cox. At the end of the day, plenty of actors do their work with the fans in mind, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll hit the mark with their execution.

I can admit that this is definitely a pessimistic viewpoint to have, though I think it’s worth considering such creative approaches, especially in the context of high-profile productions like this MCU one. But, once again, my confidence in this DD revival far outweighs any doubts I have. And, in some respects, the two lead actors deserve credit for advocating for themselves and the show as a whole.

Like so many fans out there, I’ll certainly be willing and ready to see what this show has to offer. Chances are that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio (who’ve already appeared on MCU shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo) along with their cohorts are really going to bring their A-game. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype!