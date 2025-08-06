How Wednesday Season 2 Explained Xavier's Absence After Percy Hynes White's Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Mild spoilers for Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 are ahead.

Now that Wednesday Season 2 has premiered on the 2025 Netflix schedule , fans might be wondering what happened to Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier in the first season of the bingeable Netflix show . He was ultimately written off the series after being accused of sexual misconduct. So, Season 2 had to explain his character's absence, and we're here to talk about how they did just that.

As I mentioned, this all happened after Percy Hynes White didn't return to the Wednesday cast after he was accused of sexual misconduct and was essentially written entirely out of the show . He did play a pretty important part in the first season of the Netflix megahit. However, now his absence from the series has been explained in a logical way.

(Image credit: Bernard Walsh/Netflix)

How Wednesday Season 2 Explained Xavier’s Absence

In the first episode of Wednesday Season 2, we actually get a pretty simple explanation for why Xavier isn't there. Principal Dort, played by newcomer to the series Steve Buscemi, told Wednesday that Xavier was taken out of Nevermore, and he was now going to a school in Switzerland called Reichenbach Academy.

This ultimately does line up very well too, because Xavier’s dad, Vincent Thorpe, was actually the chairperson of the gala the school does. So, when he pulled out because Xavier was no longer a student at Nevermore (and was formerly accused of murder as people thought he was the Hyde), it opened a door for Morticia to step into the role.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Xavier's Exit Also Plays An Important Role In Season 2

Along with all that, we also saw that Wednesday got a goodbye letter from Xavier in her dorm room, where he left that along with a portrait he had drawn himself of a one-eyed crow that very much plays an important role in the first four episodes of Season 2. The note says this:

I tried texting, but I guess you lost the phone I gave you. Consider this my goodbye gift. The image suddenly flashed in my head. Don't ask me how I know or what it means, but it's connected to you, I'm sure. Who's Wednesday Addams without a mystery to solve, right?

With this, the next mystery of Wednesday begins, and we don’t really hear about Xavier again after that.

Going back to what happened before White was written out of the show, the allegations against him were never confirmed, and he has openly spoken out against them in the past in an Instagram post where he said that it was misinformation. However, nothing has been confirmed or denied, and his character is gone from the series.

It's a very serious situation; however, in the case of the show, they wrapped up his story in a clean and effective way. Not only did they wrap it up, they used it to propel the next plotline forward while also keeping the tone of the show consistent.

This was something that a lot of fans were expecting, but the way the show handled it worked well in the story’s favor. I’m not sure if we’ll ever see Xavier again, but for now, at least we know that he’s off somewhere in Switzerland.