'I Am Currently Incarcerated': Diddy Lends A Hand In He And His Son's Yacht Lawsuit While In Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial wrapped up weeks ago, and it concluded with the rapper receiving a mixed verdict. With that, Combs is currently awaiting his sentencing, which is set for October 3. Combs is set to remain locked up at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center in the meantime. All the while, Combs is facing an assortment of lawsuits, of which he’s denied wrongdoing. He’s also a co-defendant in a suit that involves his son, Christian and, while in prison, Sean utilized one method in an attempt to combat the suit.

How Diddy Supported His Son From Jail Amid Their Ongoing Lawsuit

27-year-old Christian “King” Combs along with his 55-year-old father, Diddy, were sued by a plaintiff named Grace O’Marcaigh in April 2024. Per Us Weekly, Marcaigh crossed paths with the co-defendants in 2022 while they were guests on the superyacht Victorious, on which she apparently worked as a stewardess. Marcaigh alleged that Christian drugged and sexually assaulted her and that Diddy’s cameraman recorded it. During another run-in, Christian allegedly started “hurting her” after he “violently grabbed” her arm.

Diddy recently wrote a letter from prison, which was shared with Us, and he used it to lay out why he believed the boat-related suit was invalid. The “Satisfy You” performer argued that the lawsuit should be thrown out given it was filed in California and that it should have no jurisdiction. The embattled businessman chalked that up to him having been a Florida resident for the last several years. Combs also said the suit “incorrectly alleges that I chartered the yacht where the alleged assault occurred.” He also wrote the following:

Since 2020, I have been a citizen, permanent resident of … the State of Florida. I am currently incarcerated in the Federal Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. I have been housed in that facility since on or about September 17, 2024. Prior to my arrest, I conducted day-to-day business affairs from the State of Florida.

After the lawsuit was filed, one of the Combs’ lawyers, Aaron Dyer, denied the claims on behalf of his clients. Grace O’Marcaigh, meanwhile, claimed that after the purported assault and drugging, she tried to tell the captain, who she claimed received a big, monetary tip from the Sean John founder. Per the suit, O’Marcaigh said the retaliation she faced and the feelings of isolation she developed led to her termination from Victorious in 2023. While this suit remains ongoing, Diddy and his team are still dealing with other matters.

What’s Going On With Diddy In The Aftermath Of His Trial, And How Have His Kids Factored In?

As part of Sean Combs’ mixed verdict, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges. The Grammy winner’s legal team recently argued for his release by proposing a $50 million bail package that would allow him to await sentencing from his Miami mansion. That bid has since been denied by a federal judge. Now, it’s been reported that Combs’ lawyers have reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump about a pardon. However, President Trump previously weighed in on the matter, saying he probably wouldn’t grant one.

Throughout the past year or so, Diddy’s kids have lent him support on several occasions. His older children, in particular, denounced rumors about his personal dealings and sent him messages of encouragement. The kids’ aim to defend their father also resulted in sons Quincy Brown (33), Justin (30) and Christian (26) reportedly getting into an altercation with rapper Ray J.

In regard to Sean Combs’ defense of himself and son Christian via the letter, a formal response has not been publicly shared, as of this writing. Right now, it remains to be seen how this ongoing lawsuit will play out.