There’s A Big Reason Andrew Garfield Thought Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Big Return Would Never Happen. Why It Ended Up Being ‘The Best’

Spider-Man: No Way Home delivered when it came to paying off the three-film journey of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. It also dazzled audiences by bringing back former Spidey actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Even now, it’s honestly still hard to believe fans witnessed the three Peter actors share the screen. Garfield recently reflected on the threequel’s big returns and revealed the big reason he believed it all wouldn’t come together. Additionally, the Oscar nominee explained why the situation ended up being “the best.”

A number of fans may remember that ahead of No Way Home’s release, Andrew Garfield was forced to lie about his involvement. Some may have believed him, while others were surely skeptical. Based on comments the Social Network alum has since shared, it sounds like it wasn’t hard for him to sign on for the flick. However, he revealed to Esquire (as shared on YouTube ) that he wasn’t fully confident that Sony and Marvel Studios could pull off the three-Spidey tale, given how Tobey Maguire has operated in recent years:

I thought, ‘Tobey’s not gonna wanna do that.’ Tobey will act every 10 years. Much to my chagrin, I’ve shared that with him. And, then, when I heard that he was kind of leaning in, I was like, ‘This is gonna be the greatest thing in the world or the worst thing in the world.’

The Babylon star was, of course, ultimately game to reprise his role from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies , though. While a lot of attention was on the Hacksaw Ridge star ahead of the third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set series, not so much was seemingly on Tobey Maguire, ironically. Yet a video that surfaced on Twitter back in 2021 proved that Maguire’s approach to spoilers was much different than his co-star’s. That’s because when a fan asked Maguire if he’d appear in the film, the actor simply winked and smiled.

Ultimately, it was a thrill to see all three of the actors together in No Way Home. It was also a treat for Andrew Garfield, as he was able to web it up with his web-shooting brethren. One of the reasons that he truly found the experience to be “the best” has to do with the minimal amount of pressure that was on him and the Pawn Sacrifice star:

But I’m so, so grateful, because it was the most joyful thing ever, and all the pressure was on Tom. Me and Tobey could just come in and be like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna come in, and everyone’s going to be happy to see us, and then we can kind of like, disappear like ghosts. It was the best.

It’s true that Tom Holland had to carry the bulk of the weight, since the production was the third solo film in his superhero franchise. Still, if rumors are to be believed, both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire could find themselves back in the fire, so to speak. Maguire and Garfield are allegedly being pursued for future Marvel projects, in which they’d theoretically reprise their roles. That’s all hearsay, of course, but Garfield recently provided a wholesome, Peter-esque take on his desire to reprise his role. So his return certainly isn’t impossible.

More immediately, though, plenty of fans are surely most excited to see what lies ahead for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker following the ending of No Way Home . That fourth installment is reportedly in the works, though a release date has yet to be announced. As for right now, I’m just grateful that Holland was able to team up with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire at least once and that the OGs seemed to enjoy themselves.

