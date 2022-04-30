Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Andrew Garfield Reveals The ‘Fun’ Of Lying To Everyone About His Return

Aside from their popularity, comic book movies are known for their secrets and security. As such, actors are tasked with keeping each upcoming Marvel movie’s secrets. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Andrew Garfield knows this all too well, as he denied his return to the role of Peter Parker for months before the project’s release. And Garfield recently revealed the “fun” of lying to everyone about his return.

Andrew Garfield had a ton of projects to promote ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, including Tick, Tick…BOOM! and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. And as such, he was constantly asked about his rumored role in the Marvel blockbuster. Since the truth was revealed Garfield has taken plenty of grief for his continued lying, including on a recent appearance on The View . That’s where he revealed the fun of keeping that secret, saying:

The company makes you do it. But also it's kind of fun to do, too. You're planning a surprise party for people and they're, like, tell us the surprise is happening and you're, like, there's no surprise party happening.

Well, that certainly makes deceit sound delightful. Obviously Andrew Garfield’s hands were tied and he was forbidden from revealing his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the analogy he makes to a surprise birthday definitely captures the excitement he probably felt each time he had to dodge a question about playing Peter Parker alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

Andrew Garfield’s comments on The View come as he was promoting his new miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. Eventually the conversation turned to his time as Spider-Man, and his acclaimed (secret) performance in Jon Watts’ No Way Home. Garfield joked that his credibility is forever gone after lying about the movie, although that didn’t stop the show’s hosts from asking about his potential future as the web slinger.

As previously mentioned, Andrew Garfield’s performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home was universally acclaimed upon the record-breaking movie’s release . The Social Network actor stole every scene he was in, hilariously playing the middle child of the Peter Parker trio. He was also able to finally redeem himself for the death of Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, leading to calls from fans hoping to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 actually happen.

With the MCU leaning heavily on the multiverse during Phase Four, it feels like just about anything is possible going forward, including another appearance of Andrew Garfield and/or Tobey Maguire. Sony seemingly has plans for a new live-action Spider-Man trilogy , so perhaps we’ll see another wild crossover. Only time will tell.