Andrew Garfield’s Take On Possibly Playing Spider-Man Again Is As Wholesome As Peter Parker Himself

The acclaimed Andrew Garfield remains widley recognized for his role as Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man. The reception to Garfield’s interpretation of the character has changed over the years, with many now hailing it as underrated. For that reason, so many were excited to see the British actor reprise the role in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since then, there’s been speculation regarding whether he’ll don the suit once more. Garfield just shared a take on playing the role again, and it’s as wholesome as Peter himself.

The actor – who’s currently promoting his latest movie, We Live in Time – participated in a cover story for Esquire . During the conversation, he reflected on his tenure and return as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood wall-crawler. He’s long spoken highly of his work on director Jon Watts’ superhero threequel echoed those sentiments here. Yet what really warms my heart is not just the fact that the Social Network star open to playing “Peter 3” again but has wonderful reasons for wanting to do so:

It was really healing for me. … For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into. I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.

One of the elements of Peter Parker’s characterization that makes him so beloved is just how much he cares for people, especially those within his immediate orbit. As Spidey, he also loves to be of service and, while the weight of the world can come crashing down on him from time to time, he remains upbeat. Being an actor, Andrew Garfield seems to appreciate the idea of bringing joy and escapism to the public. His positive perspective on that and how it relates to his Marvel role just further proves he was well cast for the part.

Lovely sentiments like the ones the Hacksaw Ridge star shared probably shouldn’t be all that surprising, as he’s long been a Spider-Man fan. With that, he’s geeked out on a number of occasions, including No Way Home ’s return to theaters in 2022. The Oscar nominee has even gotten as nerdy as laying out why his Spidey suit is the best compared to on-screen counterparts Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

Years ago, a third film in Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man franchise was planned, but that changed after the series’s second installment was poorly received in 2014. Garfield himself even admitted while speaking to Esquire that his inclusion in the IP was just “left dangling” at that point. Whether Marvel Studios truly plans to utilize the actor again is unknown, but it’s been rumored that Garfield and Tobey Maguire are wanted for more films. That should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt right now.

The idea of the Eyes of Tammy Faye star playing the famous wall-crawler again is sweet. Of course, as the actor noted, there’d need to be a compelling reason for it to happen. If anything, his mere Peter Parker-like enthusiasm for the role and a desire to reprise it, should serve as a comfort to fans eager to see him suit up once more.

Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies are now available to stream for free so, even if you’re not a Prime Video subscription holder, you can enjoy them. Also, be sure to check out Garfield’s We Live in Time, which begins its limited theatrical release in the U.S. on October 11 as part of the ongoing 2024 movie schedule .