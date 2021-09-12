Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield's Approaches To Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Are Hilariously Different, Tweet Shows

2021 is still filled to the brim with must-see movies and, when it comes to the Marvel fandom, the one that probably has people most excited is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The recent teaser trailer finally shed light on some plot details but, of course, there are still plenty of things that are unknown to the public. Something that wasn’t cleared up by the footage was whether former Peter Parker actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will actually appear. Many are inclined to believe that they will star alongside current wall-crawler Tom Holland, and one social media user seems to think the two have vastly different approaches to handling spoilers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to follow in the footsteps of Loki and What If…? by cracking open the multiverse, which should make for a wild adventure for Peter Parker and Stephen Strange. This, and the fact that Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro are involved, makes fans believe the two former Spider-Man stars will show up. Despite the fact that nothing has been confirmed, one Twitter user shared thoughts on how Andrew Garfield handles spoilers and how Tobey Maguire allegedly responds to them:

The fan in the second photo above had that encounter with Tobey Maguire earlier this past summer. While recounting the meeting, the fan claimed that he asked Maguire if he would appear in No Way Home. The fan then claimed that the actor merely smiled and winked at him in response. Though the scenario doesn’t sound implausible, we’ll still have to wait and see if this pans out to be true. But if Maguire did indeed respond in that way, then his spoiler strategy is a lot more relaxed than Andrew Garfield’s.

The Social Network alum first addressed the Spider-Man rumors this past spring and vehemently denied them. And just this past week, he once again shot down speculation that he would once again don his superhero suit. The actor could indeed be telling the truth but, given the return of one of his former villains and the fact that his stunt double was spotted near the set during production, fans will likely continue to be skeptical about his comments.

Of course, those two aren’t the only stars who’ve had to dodge questions about involvement with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has also been coaxed about the film, as many believe he’ll be reprising his role as Matt Murdock. So far, he’s denied any potential appearance even stating that his arm wasn’t glimpsed in the teaser trailer.

After Jamie Foxx was reported to be joining the movie, he seemed to confirm his involvement via social media before quickly deleting the post. But now, whenever he’s asked about the Marvel movie or any other upcoming projects, he has the perfect response prepared.

More details on Spider-Man: No Way Home are sure to be revealed as the film gets closer to its release date. Yet I’d bet that we probably won’t get official confirmation regarding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield until we’re sitting in the theater.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.