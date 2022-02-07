It’s no secret that the superhero genre has been dominating the film industry, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe as a result. Sony started its Spider-Verse with Venom, and there are currently number of other movies in the works. But did Dakota Johnson just confirm her Spider-Man spinoff movie?

Last week it was reported that Fifty Shades icon Dakota Johnson was tapped to play the role of Spider-Man character Madame Web in her own movie. The internet quickly went ablaze, especially since Sony is already working on other projects like Kraven the Hunter . Johnson seemingly confirmed her role recently on social media, sharing:

OMG! Dakota just confirmed she is playing Madame Web 🕸 #DakotaJohnson 📸 dakotajohnson IG Stories pic.twitter.com/UTh7rmymfJFebruary 5, 2022 See more

Well, I’m definitely intrigued. While Dakota Johnson didn’t give a full statement of confirmation about playing Madame Web, her post is sure to turn a few heads. Is she just teasing us, or is Johnson actually taking on her first major comic book role?

The above post comes to us from Twitter , showing a screenshot of Dakota Johnson’s Instagram story. Void of text, we’re shown a black screen with a spider-web emoji at the bottom. And since this was posted so shortly after the reports of her Madame Web role started circulating, her timing seems purposeful. Hopefully an official confirmation or denial will arrive shortly.

It’s been interesting to see how Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is coming together, especially since the projects will presumably void of the hero himself. Following the wild success of the first Venom movie, the studio quickly started developing projects featuring characters Spider-Man lore. Jared Leto’s Morbius is the next up to bat (pun intended), although Sony is also clearly thinking years in advance.

Dakota Johnson’s starpower has been steadily growing, becoming a household name thanks to her tenure in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. Since then she’s starred in a number of major projects including Suspiria, Bad Times at the El Royale, and most recently The Lost Daughter alongside Olivia Colman. So she’s definitely got the box office draw to make a Madame Web movie into a success.

Madame Web is a character that’s had an interesting life on the page, and has also been seen in animated shows and video games. But Sony’s developing movie would mark the first time she’s been brought to live-action. Dakota Johnson would get to break new ground, and possibly make her into a new favorite. We’ll have to see how it all shakes out.

Of course, the biggest question about Sony’s growing franchise is whether or not Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will actually appear. Both Venom movies lacked a connective tissue to the web slinger, and Tom Holland’s contract is technically up following No Way Home. As such, there’s going to be some negotiations necessary before we see a crossover.