Die-Hard Spider-Man Fans Have Recreated The Across The Spider-Verse Trailer Using Different Animations, And It's Incredible

Spider-Man inspires fans. Not just to be better people, or to strive to do the right thing in the face of adversity. Spider-Man also inspires creativity in ways that few could predict. Just take a look at any of the Spider-Man movies that have been made around the character over the years. We have seen groundbreaking visual effects, comic-book panels brought to life, and trips Across the Spider-Verse, as we will witness when that movie opens on June 2.

With the new animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse heading to theaters, fans and creators were challenged by the global creator platform Tongal to make animated recreations of the trailer for Sony’s new Spider-Verse film . The company received 88 pitch submissions, then narrowed it down to six superfans, who each made their own 15-second asset, all in different animation styles: 3D Puppets on Strings; Found Object Mixed Media; Amigurumi Stop Motion; 2D Watercolor Painting; Needle-Felted Stop Motion, and; Hand-Drawn Flip Book.

The six different short form assets were combined to create one trailer supercut, which you can watch below!

The thing about this inventive trailer is that I can’t settle on a format that I love the most. Initially, it was the Crochet-Verse created by Neto Rodrigues of Sorocaba, Brazil. Now I think it might be the breathtaking watercolor painting contributed to the trailer recreation by Lyuben Dimitrov, Bulgarian immigrant to the U.S. who has settled down in Venice, California. But that can change… maybe even by the time that you get to the end of this story.

Because look at this flip-book animation that shows off Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld).

(Image credit: Tongal)