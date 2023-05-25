Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Has Screened, See People’s First Reactions To The Animated Sequel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a lot to live up to when it hits theaters on June 2, with its predecessor — the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — becoming some fans’ favorite Spider-Man movie after its 2018 release. That’s a challenge that seems to be within web-slinging reach for Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales, as he teams up with Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy for an adventure across the multiverse that will see them fighting with (and against?) more Spider-heroes as they face a new threat. The movie has screened, so let’s see people’s first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel.

There are high hopes for the animated movie’s opening-weekend, with box office projections ranging from $85 million to over $100 million in a summer filled with big movie releases. Given what we know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it’s easy to see why. In addition to Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, the sequel’s voice cast is an impressive array of actors including Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar Isaac, Greta Lee, Andy Samberg and more. 

CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell is certainly impressed with the film, calling this not just the best Spider-Man movie but possibly his favorite movie ever. He tweets: 

Johnny 2 Cellos is already anticipating his second viewing of the movie, saying he hasn’t stopped thinking about it since he left the theater. Multiple characters’ arcs are satisfyingly paid off, while still leaving audiences hungry for what’s next, he says in this thread: 

Brian Davids of THR notes that it’s darker and sadder than anticipated, but that's necessary to the plot. Another win for writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Davids tweets: 

Greg Alba gives a spirited reaction to his viewing of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, saying audiences are not ready for what they’re about to witness: 

Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast says the animated sequel does the impossible by surpassing its predecessor to deliver the best Spider-Man movie, writing: 

Vanessa D. is moved not just by the incredible story and animation, but by the Puerto Rican representation. She also says she loved it more than the first one: 

Aaron Perine calls the movie a “masterclass,” and his favorite of the year so far. The moviegoer predicts that Spider-Punk, Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Man: India will become instant classic characters, tweeting: 

Across the Spider-Verse seems to have made quite an impression on this fan, who says he’ll never forget the first time he saw it in theaters: 

These tweets are enough to get even the casual Spider-Man fan excited, and hopefully Spider-Man: Across the Universe will prove to be worth the wait for those who have been desperate for more after the 2018 movie. The release date is nearly here, as it will hit the big screen on Friday, June 2. This is just one of several family-friendly movies coming out this summer, so keep an eye on our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to be sure you don’t miss anything! And if you want more web-slinging fun, here’s how to stream every Spider-Man movie

