The Flash's Danielle Panabaker Opens Up About Low-Paying Arrowverse Crossovers And 'Bad Behavior' Being Rewarded On The Set

It’s been just over two years since The Flash completed its nine-season run, marking the end of the Arrow-verse (since Superman & Lois wasn’t necessarily part of that universe on The CW). The crossovers were no more, but if you were to ask some of the cast members, that might have been a good thing. For the fans, it was fun seeing characters from all these shows come together, but now Danielle Panabaker is opening up about the challenges that came with filming crossovers, and they're not all great.

First off, let's talk about the pay...

How Much Were Crossover Actors Offered Pay-Wise?

Crossovers were an integral part of the Arrowverse and were an annual thing once The Flash joined the fun. On paper, it's great for the fans; it's great for the casts to get to mingle. According to Danielle Panabaker, it also led to low morale for her and some of the other young actors on the show.

That first year was a bit of a learning curve for everyone, and not just because of what was involved to bring the crossover to life. Panabaker, who portrayed Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on The Flash, was asked by Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast if actors are paid more if they crossed over. She admitted she was only paid $10K, much less than what she made for a regular episode at the time.

This was one of the first surprises to me. So in Flash’s first season, they did the first crossover, and it was just The Flash and Arrow. It was Stephen Amell, David, and Emily crossing over to The Flash, and Grant, Carlos, and I crossed over to Arrow. And the offer to do two jobs at the same time — to do the same role — when we guest-starred on Arrow was the top of the show. So, at the time, less than $10,000.

The actress also explained that when The Flash had just come out, they didn’t “bake crossovers,” meaning they didn’t put the crossovers into their contracts. Once Supergirl and Legends came around, crossovers were in the contracts. Even then, she alleges it was stated that if they did the crossover, they were only going to be paid a fraction of whatever they were being paid for a regular episode.

Given some of the crossovers had myriad big names attached, I don't find this to be a huge surprise, nor is it a shock that not everyone was happy about the amount they was being paid. She admitted there were times when people had refused to do the crossovers because of the low salary, and they were written out.

Even working twice as hard, the salary wasn’t great, as Panabaker pointed out:

This was the first inclination of like, ‘This is crazy. You hired me to play the role of Caitlin Snow.’. . . ‘And you’re gonna do this job at the same time, you’re gonna work twice as hard. You’re doing two jobs, and we’re gonna pay you a fraction of what I am paid to do that job on The Flash.

Unfortunately, the low pay was not the only problem for the crossovers.

More Issues With The Crossovers Plagued The Cast

The Sky High actress also opened up about having to be a “team player.” This meant doing her best, making sure that she was punctual and prepared, and that she knew her lines. Looking back at it, Panabaker doesn’t know if being so keen served her, especially since people who weren’t behaving the same way she was were receiving better treatment, in her estimation.

I really pride myself on being punctual and prepared and knowing my lines and doing my best. And not everyone works that way. And it's hard, it was hard for me when I felt like bad behavior was being rewarded when people who weren't behaving the same way I was, you know, were receiving better, different, whatever treatment. But, you know, at the end of the day, it's like it's my job to keep my side of the street clean. Like, I can just focus on myself and decide. And that's what, you know, you know how it is.

Danielle Panabaker did reveal things had changed as the years went on, but that it was mostly for Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin, and Melissa Benoist, who were the top billed Arrowverse cast. Unfortunately, there was still little improvement for the rest of the cast. At the very least, she was able to direct some episodes and branch out, even if she didn't love directing herself.

It’s a disappointment knowing how things were behind the scenes when the crossovers were arguably one of the best parts about the Arrowverse, but at least almost everyone was in the same boat. Fans can see the sweat and tears that went into the crossovers with an HBO Max subscription and a Netflix subscription.