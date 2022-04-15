Funny Spider-Man: No Way Home Video Sees Ned Exploring Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire’s Franchises

Despite its release back in December, Marvel fans are still reeling from the wild events of Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The record-breaking Marvel movie ripped open the multiverse, and featured the return of a number of characters from the previous Spider-Man franchises. And a fun new video sees Jacob Batalon’s Ned exploring Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s franchises.

Phase Four of the MCU is leaning heavily on the concept of the multiverse, and fans really responded to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s epic Peter Parker crossover. Ned was also given some new abilities, wielding Doctor Strange’s sling ring to create those iconic portals . Now a funny clip that’s made its way to Twitter shows Ned appearing in the previous two franchises, to delightful results. Check it out below,

¡Spot de Ned explicando los universos de Andrew y Tobey en 'SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME'! pic.twitter.com/cXEcE0IvNxApril 14, 2022 See more

Honestly, I’d be happy to shell out money to see Spider-Man: No Way Home spinoff starring Jacob Batalon’s Ned. While some hardcore comic fans out there eager to see him become the Hobgoblin on the big screen, seeing Peter’s friend and sidekick exploring the multiverse is a pretty fun concept. Could this be one of the three developing Spider-Man movies that Sony is cooking up?

This funny video opens with clips from Spider-Man: No Way Home’s action sequences, before the focus turns to Ned. We’re introduced to the faux spinoff Ned’s Bogus Adventure, with the title having a font similar to that of Back to the Future. It’s like Spider-Man meets Bill & Ted, and I’m honestly here for it.

While using the sling ring, Ned teleports himself to one of the earliest scenes in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man movie. Namely, when Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker enters a cage match shortly after receiving his superheroic powers. Following that cameo, he portals to The Amazing Spider-Man, where Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone’s characters are graduating. There’s even a cameo by the late Stan Lee, which is really the icing on top of this adorable clip.

Funny enough, Ned is next shown traveling to the current Spider-Man franchise, which he’s already a part of. We see him attending the dance from Homecoming, even though he was the “guy in the chair” during that first blockbuster. Hey, the more Ned the better.

Of course, this fun clip was made to promote how Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for home purchase. Given the movie’s massive popularity, smart money says plenty of fans will spring for their own copy. Especially since the franchise’s future on the big screen is a complete mystery.

Tom Holland’s contract as Spider-Man was up after No Way Home, and the movie's emotional ending featured the world forgetting who Peter Parker was. That includes Ned and MJ, played by Jacob Batalon and Zendaya respectively. Will this change in the future? Only time will tell.