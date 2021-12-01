Tom Holland Responds To More MCU Spider-Man Movies Supposedly Being On The Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, and is showing no signs of slowing down its pace anytime soon. The next installment hitting theaters is Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will also mark the end of Tom Holland’s current contract. And now the Uncharted actor has responded to more MCU Spider-Man movies supposedly being on the way .

The scope of Spider-Man: No Way Home is massive, and has some fans worried that it might be the final bow for Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker. But producer Amy Pascal recently teased that there’s already early outlines for another trilogy of movies. Holland was recently asked about this while promoting the threequel, responding with:

Listen, all I'll say is we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about. I don't know what those things are or what they will transpire to be, but it looks like it's an incredibly bright future ahead. And, as I've said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me.

I’ve got to hand it to Tom Holland, he really has gotten better about not revealing too much during press. While he was notoriously one of the biggest spoilers in Phase Three, his cryptic response to talks of another three Spider-Man movies is sure to turn a few heads. Could the 25 year-old already be in negotiations with Sony and Marvel?

Tom Holland’s comments come from a recent interview with a french news outlet while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home. The clip has since gone around on Twitter , with fans hoping this means he’ll be back as Peter Parker. But smart money says we won’t get a real answer until after the upcoming blockbuster hits theaters.

While the studio seems to have plans for more Spider-Man movies, Tom Holland didn’t confirm or deny that he’ll be back following No Way Home. Indeed, he’s been teasing his excitement about a break from superheroics. But given the massive popularity of Holland’s Peter Parker, it makes sense that Sony and Disney might want to keep his big screen run going.

Anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home is at a fever pitch, despite (or because of) the various spoilers and leaks surrounding the blockbuster . The multiverse is seemingly in play, with villains from the previous two franchises miraculously appearing in the MCU.

Of course, the most popular rumor surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home is that previous Peter Parker actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be appearing alongside Tom Holland. This has been denied a number of times by the actors, but some fans aren’t convinced. Luckily, we’re just a few weeks from the movie’s arrival in theaters.