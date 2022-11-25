It’s ‘Possible’ Tom Holland Shows Up In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Per The Producer

Everything that we have been hearing about the upcoming animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has us anticipating one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made. After all, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse frequently tops lists that rank the Spidey movies in order of greatness, and it went on to win an Academy Award the year that it came out. Expanding on the world sounds incredible… especially if it expands on it in a way that ties directly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the geniuses behind 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie, have their fingerprints on the animated Spider-Man movies as co-writers and producers, and even are shepherding a Spider-Verse television wing for Sony. Needless to say, they are immersed in the world of Spider-Man. So when Empire magazine (via The Direct ) asked Chris Miller if one of the many multiversal Spider-Men that might appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse could be Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from the MCU, he laughed and then assured:

Let’s say... Anything is possible in the multiverse.

He’s not lying. In the original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the story focused on Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he received his powers and was mentored by a Spider-Man (Jake Johnson) from another dimension. But when Wilson Fisk opened up portals to several different universes, the Spider people from those worlds landed in Miles’s reality, creating one hell of a memorable adventure.

We were blown away by the first 15 minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse when we were lucky enough to see it earlier this year . It primarily focused on Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) stopping a super-powered criminal in her own universe while her police officer father avoided danger. But when you survey the full cast for this upcoming sequel, and then take into account that Spot is going to be the primary villain , the possibilities for Across the Spider-Verse are endless.

Now, could Tom Holland factor in? Of course. The live-action Spider-Man: No Way Home opened up the possibility of the multiverse, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield transitioning over to the MCU, making their existing Spider-Man film canon to the ongoing story. In fact, one fan jumped the gun and made Spider-Man: Everyone’s Home , which made the rounds the other day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_95L5vm2g