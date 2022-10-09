Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's Updated Cast List, Including Oscar Isaac And Jason Schwartzman

When Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came out in 2018, the world was shook by the stellar storytelling, groundbreaking animation and slew of unique characters. Now, nearly five years later we are getting the sequel, aptly titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The movie will have 240 unique characters in the background of the multiverse as Miles and his friends and family try to save it… again. The sequel will focus on Miles and his relationships with a few characters specifically. We’ll see the return of some fan favorites, as well as get to know some new and exciting characters. Here is a list of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's the currently confirmed cast members.

(Image credit: Sony )

Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore is coming back to play the the Spider-verse saga's beloved main character, as confirmed by Across the Spider-Verse 's first trailer . We met Miles Morales in Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse and watched as he evolved from a student into a Spider-Man, with the help of three Peter Parkers, Gwen Stacy, Spider-Ham, Peni Parker and his dad Jefferson. Miles fought off Kingpin and saved the world from falling into the multiverse.

While Moore is best known for his role in the Academy Award-winning animated movie, he also starred in the 2015 movie Dope. His other credits include Netflix originals like The Get Down series and the movie Let It Snow, as well as the series Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

(Image credit: Sony and Marvel)

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld will be making her return to the Spider-Verse as Gwen Stacy in the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, as confirmed in the trailer . Gwen, also known as Spider-Gwen, is not from Miles’ universe, but helped him fix his universe in the first movie. Now she will be bringing her powers and iconic white and pink suit to the multiverse.

Steinfeld has been extremely busy. Before the first Spider-Verse movie, she was known for her roles in True Grit, Pitch Perfect 2 and The Edge of Seventeen. Since the animated movie, she has been on a few popular series, including Arcane and Dickinson, which can be watched with a Netflix subscription and Apple TV+ subscription , respectively. She also made her live-action MCU debut in the Disney+ series Hawkeye as Kate Bishop.

(Image credit: Sony and Warner Bros.)

Oscar Isaac

Making his first appearance in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Oscar Isaac is joining the franchise as Miguel O’Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099. Isaac will reprise his role as a version of Spider-Man from the future. Isaac explained in an interview with ScreenRant that his character is hilarious because he has absolutely no sense of humor.

From indie films to massive franchises, Isaac has done a little bit of everything. Earlier in his career, he was known for smaller, yet acclaimed hits like Ex Machina and Inside Llewyn Davis. He has also starred as Poe Dameron in the latest trilogy of Star Wars movies, played Duke Leto Atreides in Dune and donned a live-action cape to lead the cast of Marvel’s Disney+ series Moon Knight .

(Image credit: Sony and Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max)

Jake Johnson

Peter B. Parker came crashing (literally) into Miles’ life in the first movie. He became a grumbly and goofy mentor to Miles throughout the film, all while trying to deal with a personal life crisis of his own. Luckily, this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the slightly down-on-his-luck version of Peter Parker, because Jake Johnson confirmed his reprisal of the role . He explained that he hadn’t heard from the studio for a while, and he would have been “heartbroken” if he couldn’t be involved . Once he got the call he was ecstatic and said he couldn't wait to see what Peter B. Parker is up to in the web-slinging sequel.

Johnson is best known for his role as Nick Miller on the Fox comedy New Girl. He has also starred in a lot of smaller movies, like Drinking Buddies, and Safety Not Guaranteed. Most recently, he starred in Minx, which can be watched with an HBO Max subscription .

(Image credit: Sony and FX)

Jason Schwartzman

For a while, after the directors teased the villain of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse , it was later officially announced that this villain is The Spot and will be played by Jason Schwartzman. In the comics, The Spot started out as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn who worked for Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin. He gained his powers after developing a cloak for Fisk. His powers allow him to travel between dimensions via portals.

Jason Schwartzman is probably best known for his work with Wes Anderson. He has starred in Anderson’s films Rushmore, The Darjeeling Limited and Moonrise Kingdom, and he also made a brief appearance in The Grand Budapest Hotel. Schwartzman has also appeared in Fargo Season 4, and he is set to play Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman in the film adaptation of The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

(Image credit: Sony and Marvel)

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry plays Miles' dad Jefferson in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and he's been confirmed by Variety to return for the sequel. Jefferson is a cop and he does not like Spider-Man. However, Miles saves his dad at the end of the movie, and it seems like Jefferson's view on the web-slinger may be changing.

Brian Tyree Henry has been busy since his first go around as Jefferson. He has continued to star in the FX hit show Atlanta, which is currently in its final season. He also made his live-action MCU debut as Phastos in Eternals and starred in the action-comedy Bullet Train earlier this summer.

(Image credit: HBO)

Issa Rae

Issa Rae will be entering the Spider-Verse as Jessica Drew in the upcoming sequel . Jessica Drew, also known as Spider-Woman, will likely join the Spider-team to help Miles save the multiverse. One thing to note is we don’t yet know what universe Jessica is from; she could be from Miles’ home universe or from a different one far away.

Issa Rae came to fame with her YouTube series Awkward Black Girl. She is best known for her work on the HBO show Insecure. She created the show, starred in it and both wrote and executive produced it. She has also appeared in A Black Lady Sketch Show, Lovebirds, and The Photograph. Currently she is an executive producer on Rap Sh!t.

(Image credit: Sony and Showtime)

Luna Lauren Velez - Rio Morales

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, we didn’t see much of Miles’ mom, Rio. But Luna Lauren Velez told ComicBookMovie that her character will have a bigger role in the sequel. We see in the first movie that Rio is a nurse and loves her son dearly. It’s unclear how she will be involved in the sequel other than she is Miles’ mom.

The actress voicing Rio, Luna Lauren Velez, is probably best known for her work on the Showtime hit Dexter, where she played Maria LaGuerta. She has also appeared in various shows like Oz, Ugly Betty and How to Get Away With Murder.

(Image credit: NBC)

Rachel Dratch - Principal

In the first movie, we see Miles transfer into the Brooklyn Visions Academy, which is a prestigious private school. While we meet a few of his teachers, we have yet to meet the principal. Rachel Dratch will be leading the high school in the sequel, which is bound to lead to some hilarious interactions between Miles and his principal.

Rachel Dratch is best known for her time on Saturday Night Live and her characters like Debbie Downer. Since SNL, Dratch has been working consistently with supporting roles in Just Go With It, Click, and Spring Breakdown. Recently, she has appeared in Plan B and I Love My Dad, along with voice acting roles in Teen Titans Go! and Harley Quinn.

(Image credit: Photograph by Merrick Morton/HBO)

Shea Whigham

When we met Gwen in the first movie, she was alone and not in her universe. It looks like we’ll be getting a closer look into her personal life, because Shea Whigham has been cast as her dad, George Stacy. The character is most frequently depicted as a captain of the New York City Police Department.

Shea Whigham is probably best known for his work on two popular HBO shows, Perry Mason and Boardwalk Empire. He also appeared in the FX anthology series Fargo. Whigham has also shown up in multiple Fast & Furious movies, and he is set to appear in both parts of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jorma Taccone

Announced at the same time as Schwartzman and Whigham , Jorma Taccone will be playing The Vulture in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The Vulture is an iconic Spider-Man villain, most recently shown on film when Michael Keaton played him in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Vulture is the alias for Adrian Toomes who is a brilliant engineer. The character is a long-time and classic foe of the Web-Slinger and was one of the founding members of the Sinister Six. This version has been described as a Renaissance-inspired criminal with an Italian accent.

Taccone is likely best known as one-third of the comedy music group The Lonely Island, which also includes Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer. The movie Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping was written by the three dudes of The Lonely Island, and was directed by Schaffer and Taccone.

Other Characters Who Are Confirmed, But We Don’t Know Who Will Play Them

Much like the first movie, we can expect to see some fun variants of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse. However, we don’t know if we’ll see the return of characters like Spider-Man Noir (played by Nicholas Cage), Peni Parker (played by Kimiko Glenn) or Spider-Ham (played by John Mulaney).

Although, based on photos of a Spider-verse version of the game Trouble, we can probably expect to see Scarlet Spider, who also goes by Ben Reilly. It’s also been revealed that Takuya Yamashiro, or the Japanese Spider-Man , will appear in the movie because Phil Lord tweeted confirmation that the character was designed. We also found out via a toy release that Spider-Punk will make an appearance in the film . Spider-Punk’s name is Hobart Brown, and in the comics, his signature weapon is his guitar.