Lord And Miller's First Spider-Verse TV Show Is Heading For Streaming With The Walking Dead's Showrunner

While we’ve seen Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and his cast of supporting characters active in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than half a decade now, let’s not forget that Sony Pictures still controls the film and TV rights to this web-slinging Marvel property. On the big screen side of things, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has been rolling along with the two Venom movies and Morbius, but there have also been plans to bring this franchise to that small screen. On that note, the first of these Spider-Verse TV shows, which is being executive produced by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, has not only found a streaming home, it’s also being spearheaded by The Walking Dead’s showrunner.

Angela Kang, who’s been working on The Walking Dead since Season 2 and became its showrunner in Season 9, has been tapped to oversee Silk: Spider Society. This comes as part of Kang’s move from AMC to Amazon, which also sees her working on projects like a series adaptation of the fantasy novel Black Sun and an adaptation of the sci-fi novel The Postmortal. As for where people will be able to watch Silk: Spider Society, the show will first air domestically on MGM+ (which is what the premium cable network Epix will soon be retitled), and then it will be made available globally to Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Kang said the following about coming aboard Silk: Spider Society (via THR):

I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge — bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen.

Cindy Moon, a.k.a. Silk, was created by writer Dan Scott and artist Humberto Ramos, and made her first full appearance in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man #4. Like her comic book counterpart, Silk: Spider Society’s version of Cindy was bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker, and soon after imprisoned for many years. Upon finally escaping from her confinement, she ventures out to find her missing family and become Silk. Back in 2018, Silk was being developed as a feature film, but by late 2019, it was decided that the project was a better fit for TV.

As mentioned earlier, Silk: Spider Society is the first of many Spider-Man-related TV shows that Sony and Amazon are collaborating on, though there’s no official word yet on the other characters who will lead said shows. That said, Chris Lord and Phil Lord will be guiding this corner of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe for Sony Pictures TV, Amazon and MGM (the former now owns the latter), with the creative duo having signed a deal with Sony in April 2019 following their time with Disney’s 20th Television. Now the wait begins to learn who will star in Silk: Spider Society and when it will begin shooting, but this marks a major step towards Sony’s solo Spider-Verse offerings making the jump to the streaming realm.

In the meantime, the next movie on the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe slate is Kraven the Hunter, which is slotted for October 23 among the 2023 movie releases. That will be followed by El Muerto on January 12, 2024 and Madame Web on February 16, 2024, and it was also recently announced that Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two Venom movies, will direct Venom 3