'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' First 15 Minutes Footage Reaction
By Sean O'Connell , Jeff McCobb last updated
We break down the first 15 minutes of 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.'
Sony showed the first 15 minutes of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse during their presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas.
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse doesn't begin in Earth-1610 – the universe inhabited by Miles Morales – and instead the movie opens by providing us with our first in-depth look at Earth-64, which is the universe where Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) lives.
Watch CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell break the whole thing down and clue you in as to what the studio has planned for Spider-Man over the next few years.
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
