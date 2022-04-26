'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' First 15 Minutes Footage Reaction

Sony showed the first 15 minutes of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse during their presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse doesn't begin in Earth-1610 – the universe inhabited by Miles Morales – and instead the movie opens by providing us with our first in-depth look at Earth-64, which is the universe where Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) lives.

