James Cameron Goes Into Detail About The Spider-Man Movie He Never Made
The Avatar director opens up about the Spider-Man movie that never was.
There are plenty of comic book movies that were never realized for a myriad of reasons. Some of the most famous examples include Tim Burton’s Superman Lives and George Miller’s Justice League Mortal. Another rumored superhero film that wasn’t meant to be was James Cameron’s take on Spider-Man. The long-fabled project has been in the Hollywood ethos for years. After years of hearsay, Cameron finally gave some details about the unmade web-slinger flick.
Having tackled multiple blockbusters in the 1980s and 1990s, the Avatar director was primed to bring Spider-Man to the silver screen. James Cameron opened up about what happened in his upcoming book Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron. According to him, the project collapsed after 21st Century Fox declined to buy the rights despite receiving Stan Lee’s blessing. Unlike Sam Raimi and Jon Watts’ interpretations, the Titanic director wanted to pivot away from Peter Parker the hero to Peter Parker the high schooler.
The True Lies director wanted to humanize the superhero beyond the comic pages. According to SyFy, James Cameron felt Peter Parker’s adolescence would be the perfect backdrop for bigger issues.
The one thing that Marvel fans loved more than his superhero exploits was his relatable high school (and college) life. Of course, this idea came to fruition in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. But James Cameron didn’t just want to highlight Parker’s teenage years. Cameron wanted the story to be grittier compared to Batman and Superman films. The Oscar winner said about New York City serving as Spider-Man’s base:
It seemed like James Cameron’s attempt might’ve taken the superhero genre in a different direction. Maybe emo Peter Parker would’ve been introduced earlier. Despite never making his film, Cameron already influenced Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, which fans still continue to debate. With that said, the Aliens director clearly moved on to create multiple blockbusters, including the upcoming Avatar sequels.
James Cameron’s Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron will arrive in stores on Dec. 14.
