Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Singer Teases When The New Sequel Will Arrive… And It’s Soon

In a parallel universe, fans of Sony’s animated Spider-Verse movies have already experienced the trilogy's thrilling conclusion. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally set to release two weeks ago, but the movie was delayed indefinitely to ensure it's completed with the same care that the first two films received. We still don’t know when Beyond the Spider-Verse will arrive, but a composer who claims to be part of the film is now teasing us with what seems to be a window for release that' not too far away.

Singer and songwriter d4vd recently posted a TikTok video responding to a fan who wants to hear more from the artist when he’s in a “happy mood.” Seemingly indicating that he had performed a “happy” song that will be part of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, d4vd said simply…

see you next year when spiderman comes out

Overlooking that d4vd has committed the punishable offense of not including the hyphen in Spider-Man, the man is telling us that we'll be seeing the final chapter in the animated trilogy in 2025. Which, on the one hand, seems forever from now, but we’ve already waited one year, and waiting for one more is certainly a lot better than things could be.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was seen by many as a movie that surpassed the previous Spider-Verse movie, and was arguably the best Spider-Man movie ever seen. That’s a fairly powerful statement especially when you consider that the Across the Spider-Verse ending left fans with an epic cliffhanger, so in many ways, it wasn’t even a complete story.

The original plan was to release the second and third Spider-Verse movies in quick succession, less than a year apart from each other. It was an ambitious timetable, to say the least, but one that proved to be too ambitious. It became clear shortly after Across the Spider-Verse’s release that Beyond simply wasn’t going to be ready in time to meet its 2024 release date. Rather than seeing the date pushed back again and again, Beyond the Spider-Verse was taken off the schedule, and as of right now, there is no official Beyond the Spider-Verse release date.

While there might not be a public release date, there likely is a date being used internally, if only as a way to properly schedule all the work that will need to be done. So people writing music for the movie, as d4vd seemingly is, likely know what the plan for release is because it impacts when their own work needs to be done.

While fans were certainly disappointed with the delay, most would rather wait longer for a great movie than get a less-than-perfect one earlier. Of course, “next year” still covers a lot of ground, but odds are that if Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is already planning for a 2025 release date, it will be earlier in the year rather than later. If it aims for the same release weekend it was supposed to hit this year, which is a strong possibility, then that would mean we’re already less than a year from seeing it on the big screen.