Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Actor Reveals New Details About Recording, But When Will The Movie Actually Be Released?
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is still waiting for a release date.
Spider-Man has been the one Marvel character who has been nearly ubiquitous on the big screen for nearly a quarter century. From Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield to Tom Holland, and sometimes all three at once, he’s been everywhere. But we’re now in a strange lull period where we have no idea when we’ll see the next Spider-Man movie. This is especially strange considering we have an unfinished trilogy waiting for its final installment.
Sony’s two animated Spider-Man movies are seen as two of the best Spider-Man movies, perhaps the best superhero movies, ever made. Both Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse were massive hits. And yet, the future of the third installment, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is unknown. It’s apparently still in active production as, Karan Soni, the voice of “Indian Spider-Man” Pavitr Prabhakar, still has voice acting to record. He recently told ETimes…
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's release date was originally set for March 2024, less than a year after the release of Across the Spider-Verse. However, shortly after the last film became a box office smash, it became clear the final film wasn’t going to be ready in time. Rather than rush a substandard product into theaters, Beyond's release date was pulled, and the movie entered a state of “it will come out when it’s ready.”
But when will it be ready? Voice acting is usually, though not always, done before scenes are animated. So if Karan Soni is going in to record new dialogue months from now, those scenes won’t be ready for a theater for quite some time.
Animated movies have a different life cycle than live-action films. Stories can be written and rewritten numerous times. Even while animation is being done, stories can change, requiring old animation to be completely thrown out, new dialogue recorded and new shots created. This usually results in the stories being perfected, or at the very least improved, over time.
If the work that Soni will be doing later this year is one of the last pieces to fall into place, then maybe we’ll see Beyond the Spider-Verse soon. It could find its way on the 2025 release calendar, perhaps only about a year after its original release date. If the movie has made a lot of recent changes requiring a lot more new voice acting and new animation, it could still be quite some time before we return to the Spider-Verse.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.