Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Director Explained Why It Was Important For The New Movie To Feel 'Different' From The 'Home' Trilogy

Though 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home served as an effective conclusion to the trilogy that began in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming, we’re not done spending time with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings onto the 2026 movies schedule this summer, and this time around, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton is sitting in the director’s chair. Though Brand New Day obviously follows the events of No Way Home, Crete detailed why it was important that this upcoming Marvel movie feel “different” from its Spidey-centric predecessors.

In addition to Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Destin Daniel Cretton is also the co-creator of Wonder Man, the Disney+ subscription-exclusive series that premieres on the 2026 TV schedule next week. While talking with Comicbook about his work on this project introducing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Cretton explained how the goal to do something different with Wonder Man was similar to what he did on Brand New Day:

All the creatives involved when I came on board wanted to do something that felt different. Of course, it’s still the Spider-Man that everybody loves, but this is a new chapter in his life, and that tonal shift was something that was really exciting to me. It felt really different, and it was an extremely gratifying experience.

Spider-Man: No Way Home already set the stage for Peter Parker’s life to look much different when the time came to continue his MCU adventures. In order to protect the multiverse, Tom Holland’s Peter, a.k.a. Peter-One, asked Doctor Strange to wipe away everyone’s memories of him so that the spell breaking down the barriers between universes would be neutralized. No Way Home’s final moments showed Peter resuming his vigilante life in a new homemade Spider-Man suit and having to start fresh without the support of his friends and family.

I’m definitely eager to find out how different Peter’s life looks these handful of years later, but I’m also curious what Destin Daniel Cretton means by a tonal shift. Does this mean Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be darker, or at least not be quite as lighthearted. That’s hard to say for now, but the filmmaker also had this to say about the movie:

I look at every project that I work on and it’s really just, I haven’t done this before, is it exciting for me for the next two years? And Spider-Man is definitely that.

With six months to go until Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s release, specific plot details are still being kept under wraps. However, we do know that Spidey will be accompanied by Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, as well as tangle with Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan, who will become The Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III’s Lonnie Lincoln, a.k.a. Tombstone. With a lineup like that, this has the makings of being one of the more intense Spider-Man movies. That makes me wonder if Brand New Day will push harder on the PG-13 rating, similar to what Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies did.

We’ll find out specifically Destin Daniel Cretton put together once Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes out on July 31. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also respectively reprising MJ and Ned in the flick, and Sadie Sink, Trammell Tillman Liza Colón-Zayas have been cast in undisclosed roles. There’s no shortage of chatter about who Sink may be playing, and Tillman is rumored to be playing the new head of Damage Control.