Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Wrote A Thankful Letter To The Brand New Day Crew, And Now I'm More Excited For His MCU Return

2026 marks the 10-year anniversary of when Tom Holland made his Marvel Cinematic debut in Captain America: Civil War. So it’s only fitting that this is also the year he makes his long-awaited return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one of the biggest 2026 movie releases. Brand New Day finished filming last month, and now a thankful letter that Holland wrote to the upcoming Marvel movie’s crew has me even more excited to see his Spidey back in action.

A picture of this letter, seemingly shared by an unidentified Spider-Man: Brand New Day crew member, is being passed around on social media (including @MCU_Direct). The letter was accompanied by a black Brand New Day beanie, a separate thank-you card from director Destin Daniel Cretton, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and more, and several black sharpies and a red sharpie. Tom Holland wrote:

To our incredible crew, Firstly, I'm so sad this is coming to an end. It's been tough and hard work but working with you all every day has been such a joy. Thank you for making this the most creatively fulfilling and enjoyable filming experience I've ever had. Your hard work, dedication, talent and kindness has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of and I can't thank you enough. I've loved laughing with you all and I hope we do this many times over. This movie wouldn't be a fraction of what it will be without you. So thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I'll see you next time. Love, Tom

It’s heartwarming to see Tom Holland to express gratitude to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day crew members like this. Actors may get the most attention on movies, but there are so many people working behind the scenes to help put together these productions together. So I’m glad that Holland took some time to write how much he enjoyed working with these individuals and share how he hopes to work with them again. That’s enough incentive to greenlight Spider-Man 5 now, right?

Ok, I’m getting ahead of myself, but this just increases my anticipation for Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s arrival. Although we got to follow along with an alternate version of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker last year in the Disney+ subscription-exclusive animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, this will be the first time we’ve seen the main Peter, a.k.a. Peter-1, since Spider-Man: No Way Home. That movie ended with the world forgetting about Peter, leaving him to forge a new life on his own while still protecting people as the webbed vigilante.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swings into theaters on July 31, two weeks after Tom Holland will be seen playing Telemachus in The Odyssey. The next MCU movie will see Peter crossing paths with fellow superheroes The Punisher and Hulk in the midst of clashing with villains like Scorpion and Tombstone. Fingers crossed we get the first trailer soon, and it also wouldn’t hurt to get confirmation of whether or not we’ll see Tom Holland reprise Peter again at the end of the year in Avengers: Doomsday.