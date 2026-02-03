Spider-Man: Brand New Day Crew Gifts Seemingly Hint At A Major Change To Peter Parker

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be Tom Holland's fourth solo movie. Fans are curious about what director Daniel Destin Cretton is bringing to the table, and some crew gifts be hinting at a big change for the web slinger.

What we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home is very limited, resulting in a ton of theories and rumors about what might go down. Still, there's a ton of hype around the project thanks to the inclusion of Hulk, The Punisher, and Sadie Sink's mysterious role. Some crew gifts recently made it online via Twitter, and fans are trying to figure out what they might be hinting at. Check it out below:

New look at the crew merch for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ pic.twitter.com/6t2t4mkvklJanuary 29, 2026

On top of being a cool gift for the stunt crew of the blockbuster, the image of Spider-Man have fans like me wondering: are we going to see Peter Parker in a symbiote suit for the first time in the MCU? This is a famous plot line through various comic books, video games, and even Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. So there are lots of fans who would love to see it adapted within the shared universe.

While this is just a rumor at this point, there is som precedent that symbiotes are in the MCU. Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock briefly was transported to the timeline of the main MCU, although he never actually had a crossover with Spider-Man. Still, a small piece of symbiote was let behind when Strange transported him back home, so it's more than possible that this transformation is coming to Holland's Peter Parker.

For those unfamiliar, symbiotes are a alien creature/parasite that typically attaches itself to a host. This is the origin behind Marvel characters like Venom, Carnage, and Shriek. But many time throughout the years Peter Parker has bonded with one, thus bringing the Black Spider-Man suit and the new powers that come with it. And the above image from the cast gift does seem to resemble that appearance.

If the Black Spider-Man suit comes into play, this could be yet another way that Brand New Day is expanding the scope of the franchise. Fans are already hyped for the crossovers that will happen in the project, and are curious about how both Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will factor into the action. And since we haven't been treated to any real trailers, it's all about an theories right now.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get some footage sooner rather than later.