Someone Asked Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Director About When The Trailer Will Finally Drop

The schedule of upcoming Marvel movies includes some massive titles, and one that’s really garnered a lot of buzz as of late is the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (of Shang-Chi and Wonder Man fame), the film is set to usher in a fresh era for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Specific details on the movie are being kept under wraps, though, and fans have been anxious for a trailer. Cretton has seen all that clamoring, and he recently shared his take on the requests for some official footage.

At this point, it’s unheard of for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to become somewhat impatient before trailers drop. Some probably remember fans calling for official trailers for flicks like Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead of their respective releases. Someone could argue, however, that the hype surrounding Brand New Day has been particularly boisterous. As the the anticipation seemingly nears a fever pitch, Cretton reveals what he thinks about what all the noise, and he has a chill take:

I think it’s so funny how people really want a trailer. I mean, of course, it’s gonna come, but it’s gonna be really good when it comes. It’s coming, it’s coming.

Based on the comments the Short Term 12 helmer shared with Big Gold Belt Media (which can be heard on X), he’s not exactly sweating the noise. He also reminds fans of an obvious inevitability — the trailer will indeed arrive at some point. It just may not drop when franchise devotees want it. Cretton’s tease is ambiguous, but I appreciate that he’s addressing the fans’ demands with a humorous and relaxed demeanor.

There are, of course, those who have been fortunate enough to see Spider-Man 4 footage already. Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group head Tom Rothman recently revealed he saw some dailies from Brand New Day, and he dropped some serious praise. While Rothman has still yet to see a full cut of the movie, he declared that this would be a “surprising” and “terrific” movie. The exec also praised Cretton for doing a “tremendous” job.

Production on Brand New Day began around August 2025, with Tom Holland sharing a behind-the-scenes look at “day one” around that time. By that December, principal photographer concluded, with Destin Daniel Cretton sharing a sweet message to commemorate the occasion. Not only did Cretton thank the cast and crew for their efforts, but also showered praise on Holland for his “kind, generous leadership on and off screen.”

Neither Holland nor Cretton have spilled any beans on what’s to come in this latest Spider-Man flick (and that’s particularly impressive for the usually loose-lipped actor). Cretton has been teasing his approach to the film, however, as he emphasized the “tonal shift” that’s going to be at play. What seemed to be incredibly important to Cretton was ensuring that this film felt “different” compared to the installments that made up the “Home” trilogy.

Fans may not know what kind of story is being planned but for this new MCU film, given the reports of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk being in the mix, there’s reason to be excited. So, while the general public still doesn’t know when the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day will drop, I’m confident that it’ll be more than worth the wait. In the meantime, know that the movie swings into theaters on July 31 amid the 2026 movie schedule.