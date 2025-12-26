Tom Holland Explains Why Brand New Day Isn’t Just Spider-Man 4

Each Spider-Man movie tends to follow a similar narrative— a new suit, a new villain, and a loss that will shape Peter Parker’s character evolution. But the ending of No Way Home provided something different, where everyone’s memories of Peter dissolved while the web-shooting hero lived on. This is all the more reason why actor Tom Holland explains what makes the upcoming MCU flick Brand New Day more than just a fourth Spider-Man movie.

By No Way Home’s conclusion, Aunt May died, and Peter had Doctor Strange wipe away everyone’s memories of him to keep his enemies from ever reaching them again. We saw the young hero move into a new apartment, study for his GED, and make a shiny new suit so Spider-Man can live on even if Peter Parker can’t.

With his character building a whole new life, Tom Holland told Complex Pop why Brand New Day is more than just Spider-Man 4, and he makes a lot of sense:

It really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie. We're making the first movie in the chapter... This is a rebirth. This is something completely new.

The first three MCU Spider-Man movies gave Peter Parker his Aunt May, a girlfriend in MJ, and a best friend in Ned. But with everyone’s memories wiped and the death of Aunt May, this is now a new chapter in Peter’s life. Ned and MJ are reportedly supposed to have reduced roles in the upcoming Spider-Man movie, with a set photo seemingly confirming Ned’s MIT future . So this may mean that Peter’s time with his old friends is done, but maybe a new cast of characters from the comics can be his new friends and love interests.

Tom Holland may be donning a new suit in Brand New Day as he has in previous Spider-Man films. However, the British actor gets real on what makes his new spandex suit different than the others he’s worn:

The new suit is really designed in a completely different way to the previous iterations. It’s a lot more flexible, so we can kind of lean into different sides of the character that I haven’t been able to before. And I am absolutely over the moon with how its photographing.

Based on the final swing we saw for No Way Home, I’m excited to see Spider-Man’s new suit too. The blue and red colors set against a night city backdrop stood out so well, and I can’t wait to see more of it.

When you think about the evolution of every Spider-Man movie suit , there’s a story behind each one. The Sam Raimi movies gave the suit a classic look, the Mark Webb films made the costume more similar to the comics, and the MCU films gave the suit a more futuristic, technocentric style. For Brand New Day, it looks like Peter’s new costume is to show there’s a new sheriff in town with no limits to what he can do.

The Odyssey actor sure was happy to wear his Brand New Day suit. Sure, he may have to swap costumes when it reeks something fierce every two weeks. But hey, Holland is only human, even if he webslings into action on-screen.