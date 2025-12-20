Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Finished Filming, And The Director Posted A Touching Message About Wrapping On The Tom Holland Movie

Four years ago, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters, though if you’re like me, it probably feels like just yesterday. The point being, it’s been nearly half a decade since we last spent time with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (not counting the alternate timeline versions of him from What If… ? and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man), but that dry spell will come to an end on the 2026 movies schedule. Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes out next summer, and director Destin Daniel Cretton posted a touch message to commemorate the upcoming Marvel movie finishing filming.

Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, turned to Instagram to announce the big news. You can read what he had to say in the post below, which included a picture of himself next to a flower-covered Tom Holland, and another giving a bird’s eye view if the director with many of the cast and crew members:

I’m so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of. To @nik__ki , for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back. To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions. To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen. And of course, to @tomholland2013 , for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

It’s become common for actors, directors and other talent on a movie to go on social media to share when it’s done filming. Destin Daniel Cretton previously did it when cameras stopped rolling on Shang-Chi in October 2020, and now he’s done the same for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. I like that in addition to thanking the cast and crew for their hard work, Cretton also expressed gratitude to his wife, Nikki Chapman, and their two children for their patience as he worked on another Marvel blockbuster.

Now that principal photography is over, Spider-Man: Brand New Day enters its post-production phase, though I don’t doubt there will be some additional photography scheduled. Perhaps this means the first trailer will arrive in the coming months. It’d be nice to finally get a sense of what Brand New Day is about, as plot details have been kept a closely-guarded secret, though that’s par for the course with Marvel.

What isn’t a secret are the actors who will be joining Tom Holland in the upcoming Spider-Man movie. In addition to Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reprising MJ and Ned Leeds, respectively, we’ll also see Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan return to become Scorpion, and Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo are joining the fun as Punisher and Hulk, respectively. The MCU newcomers in Brand New Day include Marvin Jones III as Tombstone, Sadie Sink as a much-speculated-about mystery character, and Tramell Tillman, who’s allegedly playing the new head of Damage Control.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026. All of Tom Holland’s previous Spidey appearances aside from No Way Home can be viewed with a Disney+ subscription, and you’ll need access to Starz if you want to stream the 2021 movie.