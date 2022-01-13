Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Coming Up On Avengers: Infinity War’s Box Office Numbers

Spider-Man: No Way Home is heading into a month in theaters, and the latest Marvel film has not only made itself comfortable at the worldwide box office, it can’t stop, won’t stop breaking massive records . It became the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion a couple weeks ago, but it’s not ending its adventure there. It has since crossed $1.5 billion globally and is catching up to some of Avengers: Infinity War’s numbers.

In terms of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s domestic box office gross, the movie has made over $670 million, which brings its earnings very close to Infinity War, which closed out its domestic numbers at $678 million, and $2.05 billion overall. If No Way Home surpasses the 2018 Avengers film with $8 million more stateside dollars, it will take its spot as the fifth-highest grossing domestic release of all time.

The top five grossing films for the moment are Star Wars: The Force Awakens at No. 1 with $936 million domestically; followed by Avengers: Endgame at No. 2, No. 3 to James Cameron’s Avatar and No. 4 to Black Panther. No Way Home gives Marvel five out ten of these top-grossing movies to the superhero genre . What’s even more impressive is how the Spider-Man film has been able to reach these heights as COVID-19 cases climb after the holidays and rapidly-spreading Omicron variant rages on.

In its fourth weekend at the box office , Spider-Man: No Way Home took in $33 million, per Deadline , and coming into MLK weekend, projections see the movie making around $16 to $19 million domestically. That places the Spider-Man film’s chances of surpassing Infinity War strong along with inching close to Black Panther, which made $700 million at the domestic box office back in 2018.

Not only is Spider-Man: No Way Home doing well commercially, the movie is critically-acclaimed (including with CinemaBlend’s five star review ) and well-loved by audiences. We can assume some of the extra cash the movie is gathering has to do with the re-watchable factor the movie has along with just how fun it specifically is to see alongside other moviegoers. Hey, even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield went out to theaters secretly to experience it with fans.

In terms of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s success on a global scale, the movie has become the eighth-highest grossing movie of all time. Avatar is still No. 1 at $2.84 billion, with Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, The Force Awakens, Infinity War, Jurassic World and The Lion King in the top seven, and Furious 7 and The Avengers rounding out the top 10 after No Way Home. We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend on more Spider-Man: No Way Home box office news as it continues to dominate.