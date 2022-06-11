Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Returning To Theaters With Extended Scenes, And It’s Arriving Soon

Tom Holland’s return to the big screen during this past holiday season with Spider-Man: No Way Home quickly became the most successful theatrical release since the onset of COVID-19 , as it surpassed $1 billion worldwide after just over a week in theaters . It eventually went on to make $1.9 billion and pleased Spidey fans with its big moments and surprises. And as it turns out, the superhero threequel is already set to return to theaters, complete with brand-new scenes, and it's coming pretty soon.

Sony Pictures announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home - “The More Fun Stuff Version” is heading to theaters in U.S., Canada and more countries later this summer, per a press release. The extended cut will arrive on September 2, and tickets are set to go on sale on August 9. Check out Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in an Instagram announcement video:

No Way Home is being re-released to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the comic book character, who first debuted in Marvel Comics in August 1962. This year also saw the 20th birthday of Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, a milestone that occurred this past May.

The extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home is likely to include more footage of all three Peter Parker actors together in scenes that were left out of the OG cut, which clocked in at 2 hour and 28 minutes. As of this writing, though, it's unclear as to just how long the “More Fun Stuff Version” will be. Still, considering how much of a hit the initial release was for audiences with other Marvel fans, it's easy to assume that many will flock to the theaters to see what new material is in store.

This "More Fun Stuff Version” will hit theaters on Labor Day weekend in an otherwise rather quiet weekend in movies for 2022 movie releases . Last year, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived that weekend and broke records at the box office during the holiday .

With the re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s possible that the movie could breaks more records and move higher on the all-time list of top-grossing movies. As it currently stands, the late 2021 movie has the No. 3 lifetime gross domestically, with Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens at No. 1 and Avengers: Endgame at No. 2. NWH is at $804 million, with a little over $132 million keeping it from the top spot.

And from a worldwide standpoint, the Jon Watts-directed film is the sixth highest grossing movie of all time behind Avatar (at No. 1), Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War. But reaching the ultimate top is unlikely as the latest Spidey movie would have to make another $1 billion. Nevertheless, it'll be exciting to see how he finishes out and, of course, how it builds on the awesomeness of the original cut.

Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home's return to theaters, there’s plenty of Marvel content to check out. Thor: Love and Thunder drops in theaters on July 8th. And on the small-screen side the critically acclaimed Ms. Marvel is currently dropping new episodes every Thursday, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will arrive on August 17th. So you'll want to have a Disney+ subscription if you want to check out both shows.