Spider-Man: No Way Home Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Marvel Blockbuster
By Heidi Venable published
The wait’s almost over, MCU fans.
The highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this week, and fans will finally get to see the effects of the multiverse on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Anticipation has reached a fever pitch, as fans are bursting with questions: Will we see the Sinister Six assemble in the MCU? Will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield make appearances?
Jon Watts is back in the director's chair for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will follow the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, picking up after the superhero’s secret identity was exposed to the world amidst a terrorist attack in London. Now that the reviews are in, we have to know: How did the movie live up to the hype? Let’s check out what the critics are saying, and don’t worry, we’ll keep it spoiler-free.
We’ll start with CinemaBlend’s review, as our own Eric Eisenberg gave Spider-Man: No Way Home a perfect 5 stars, lauding the way the film tackled Peter Parker’s classic struggle to balance his abilities with his longing to be a regular teenager, while still adding to the character's universal storyline. In the most emotional MCU Spider-Man movie yet, No Way Home will make you laugh out loud and want to jump out of your seat.
Kate Erbland of IndieWire gave the movie a B-, calling it “satisfying, emotional and occasionally unsteady,” as the script struggled a bit with its pace. But the casting was handled extremely well, she said, as the inclusion of surprise cameos added to the movie, rather than being used as a gimmick.
Rosie Knight of Nerdist gave the film a 4 out of 5, praising it for being a “pure Spider-Man movie.” She called it “easily” the MCU’s best Spider-Man film, and amongst the best MCU movies overall. Like the other critics, she praised the action sequences we’ve come to expect from Marvel movies.
Mike Ryan of Uproxx was impressed with the way the film used the multiverse, saying that seeing all of those characters on the screen together evoked a nostalgic, emotional response. And while it’s not easy these days to make a superhero movie feel special, he said Spider-Man: No Way Home did just that.
Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters Friday, December 17. And while you’re at it, take a look at what’s in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year and beyond with our Upcoming Marvel Movie Release Dates. You can also start planning your next movie night with a peek at our 2022 Movie Release Schedule.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.