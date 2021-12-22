Tom Holland Finally Comments About Sharing The Screen With Those Surprise Actors In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home are ahead!

To say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the biggest Spider-Man movie yet wouldn’t be an exaggeration. We can thank the multiverse for this, as due to the spell Doctor Strange cast to make the world forget Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was Spider-Man going haywire, villains from other Spider-Man film series were thrust into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it didn’t stop there, because as had been repeatedly rumored, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did indeed reprise their versions of Peter Parker in No Way Home, and Charlie Cox also popped in as Matt Murdock. With the movie having been out almost a week, Holland has now finally commented on these three actors showing up.

Tom Holland and Spider-Man: No Way Home costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon chatted with Marvel.com about some of the movie’s other starring actors. When Tobey Maguire came up, Tom Holland mentioned how they had a lot of “little in-jokes” that came up when working with the first actor to play Spider-Man in live-action, and Zendaya shared that they nicknamed him T-McG. Holland then said the following:

T-McG. Man, he was so funny. He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome.

Tobey Maguire’s original Spider-Man run came to an end in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, which saw his Peter Parker learning the truth about his Uncle Ben’s death and briefly bonding with the Venom symbiote, among other things. While there were plans to make Spider-Man 4, which would have seen Maguire’s Peter tangling with The Vulture, disagreements between director Sam Raimi and Sony resulted in the project being shelved. This paved for the Spidey film series to be rebooted with The Amazing Spider-Man, which brings us to our next actor.

Andrew Garfield last appeared as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, though like Tobey Maguire, his run as the web-slinging superhero ended earlier than originally anticipated. Here’s what Tom Holland had to say about working with Garfield:

Andrew Garfield, the legend himself. He's such a lovely guy. I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him.

Following The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s release, not only was Andrew Garfield naturally expected to return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, but he might have also popped up in the Sinister Six spinoff. However, following The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s underwhelming critical and commercial performance, Sony scrapped its plans for the Amazing cinematic universe and later struck up a deal with Marvel Studios for a rebooted Spider-Man to be included in the MCU. So it makes sense why Tom Holland thinks that Spider-Man: No Way Home served as a way for Garfield to get some closure with this character, although I wouldn’t rule out the possibility we could see his or Tobey Maguire’s versions of Spider-Man again.

Finally, we have Charlie Cox, who starred in Netflix’s Daredevil series and The Defenders miniseries, and appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home sans crimson costume as the attorney representing Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Holland enjoyed that his Peter and Cox’s Matt shared a scene that didn’t involve any superhero action, saying:

We had so much fun working with Charlie. It's really interesting doing a scene between two Super Heroes that has no real Super Hero stuff in it. Apart from the bit when he catches the brick. It was awesome.

Our only indication of Matt Murdock’s enhanced senses in Spider-Man: No Way Home came when he caught a brick that was thrown into Peter Parker and Aunt May’s apartment. Marvel hasn’t officially announced if/when Charlie Cox will reprise Matt/Daredevil, but there have been rumblings that he could show up in the Echo series. Between that and Vincent D’Onofrio having resurfaced as Kingpin, it stands to reason that Matt’s appearance in No Way Home wasn’t a one-time thing.

Whether you’ve already seen Spider-Man: No Way Home or haven’t had the opportunity yet to do son, be sure to read CinemaBlend’s review of the movie and keep checking back with us for more news on the Spider-Man film franchise. Our upcoming Marvel movies guide is also available for perusal if you’re curious about what the MCU is readying for the silver screen.