'It Really Lit A Fire In Me': Tom Holland Offers Thrilling Update On Spider-Man 4’s Script

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order fell in love with Tom Holland's Spider-Man as soon as he arrived in theaters, quickly become a fan favorite character. The fandom is eager for any information about upcoming Marvel movies, especially Spider-Man 4. And Holland recently offered a thrilling update on the fourth movie's script.

Updates about Spider-Man 4 haven't been rolling in, to the dismay of fans who want to know what happens after No Way Home's ending. Luckily for us, Holland recently appeared on the Rich Roll podcast, where he offered some thrilling news about his return as Peter Parker. In his words:

We have a creative and a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work but the writers are doing a great job. I read it 3 weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of fans respect.

Do you hear that sound? It's countless Marvel fans cheering that at least one draft of the next Spider-Man movie script exists. Obviously it might change a great deal before production begins, but it's exciting to know that progress is being made on the blockbuster. Hopefully the development process continues its pace.

While Tom Holland is known for revealing spoilers, he was careful not to reveal too much about what Spider-Man 4 might be. But the fact that he and Zendaya read a version of the script is a great update, especially since they both responded so strongly to it.

As previously mentioned, the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home was a wild one that left fans wondering about the future of Tom Holland's franchise. After the final battle, Doctor Strange's spell succeeds in wiping the entire world's memory of Peter Parker. That includes MJ, Ned, and Happy Hogan. It was definitely an emotional conclusion, with fans wondering if/when he'll be able to connect with his former loved ones.

In the same interview, Tom Holland expressed his interest in bringing Miles Morales to his franchise, and being able to mentor a young actor in the process. Fans have definitely been waiting to see that character in live-action, especially after the wildly successful Into The Spider-Verse franchise. It's doesn't seem like he's included in the draft for Spider-Man 4, but just about anything is possible at this point.

The MCU will return to theaters with Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.