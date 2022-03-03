Watch An Adorable Little Kid Bust Out Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 3 Dance Moves And Melt Our Hearts

Spider-Man 3 isn’t one of the more of the more beloved Spider-Man movies, especially compared to its predecessors (just ask CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell, he ranked it last). Among the more infamous moments in the 2007 movie is when the symbiote-influenced Peter Parker starts dancing outside of a clothing store as James Brown’s “People Get Up And Drive Your Funky Soul” plays. Well, one adorable little kid is evidently a Spider-Man 3 enthusiast, as he busted out those moves at a dance, and it’ll surely melt your heart.

Thanks to Twitter user Fred Schultz, we have this peek at a young boy in the middle of the dance floor channeling Spider-Man 3-era Peter Parker, or “Bully Maguire,” as the internet refers to him. The original video is delightful on its own, but just so it’s abundantly clear that this kid has seen Spider-Man 3, take a look at the version with “People Get Up And Drive Your Funky Soul” thrown in.

He’s going places. 😂😎🕺🔥 pic.twitter.com/e3OZFQoddhMarch 1, 2022 See more

Oh yeah, this is definitely someone who’s had his parents play Spider-Man 3 on repeat. The other kids on the dance floor are certainly exuding cuteness in their own ways, but this dapperly-dressed little gentleman will be honored with the Best Dancing title at the end of the event. The only way this video would be better is if the guy dressed as Mario did the same dance alongside the boy.

Like so many moments from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Peter Parker’s Spider-Man 3 dance has been turned into all kinds of memes online, but this is certainly one of the more wholesome ones. It also follows a few years after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse poked fun at the dance by having Chris Pine’s version of Peter Parker show off those same moves and acknowledge that “we don’t really talk about this.” I can only hope we do talk about this kid doing the Spider-Man 3 dance for a long time.

Despite being met with mixed critical reception, Spider-Man 3 made over $894 million worldwide. It was enough of a success that Sony Pictures initially planned to make Spider-Man 4, which would have seen Peter Parker tangling with The Vulture and meeting Black Cat, with John Malkovich and Anne Hathaway being in negotiations for those respective roles. However, Sam Raimi eventually left the project due to creative disagreements with the studio, resulting in Sony scrapping Spider-Man 4 not long after and rebooting the film series with The Amazing Spider-Man.

Luckily for Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man 3 didn’t mark his last outing as Marvel’s Wall-Crawler, as both he and Andrew Garfield re-donned their webbed costumes alongside Tom Holland in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. So while Spider-Man 3 ended the first era of the Spider-Man film series on an underwhelming note to many, at least No Way Home provided the platform for Maguire’s Peter to shine again. It remains to be seen if we’ll ever see Maguire back in action as Spider-Man again, although Kirsten Dunst sounds like she’s game to reprise her version of Mary Jane Watson with him in the future.

The next Spider-Man movie on the horizon is the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), which comes out on October 7. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are also developing a fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie, and we’ll let you know if/when it’s officially greenlit.