How To Watch The Spider-Man Movies Streaming

With the highly successful release of the amazing and spectacular Spider-Man: No Way Home , behind us and its home video debut not all that far off, it’s safe to say Spider-Man fever is at an all-time high. And since we live in a world (or multiverse) where you can watch pretty much anything with a few clicks , it has never been easier to catch up on all the Spider-Man movies streaming one way or another.

Everything from Sam Raimi’s trilogy to the Amazing Spider-Man movies and The MCU adventures of Peter Parker to the mind-bending animated adventure that is Into the Spider-Verse are easier than ever to enjoy. So, we’ve put together a quick list of all the available movies and where you can find them while you wait for all those upcoming Marvel movies headed our way in no time at all.

The Sam Raimi Spider-Man Movies Streaming

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, which celebrated a rather sad anniversary in May 2021, gave comic book fans two of the best superhero movies (and 2007’s Spider-Man 3), and helped usher in a new era for the genre starting in 2002. Following Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker from socially-inept high school newspaper photographer to the Big Apple’s number one hero (and dancer), the three films in Raimi’s franchise were something to behold. In the past, all three movies have been on services like Starz and Plex but are currently only available for purchase or rental.

Spider-Man (2002)

The 2002 superhero origin story that is Spider-Man centers on Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) as he transformed into the iconic webslinger, dealing with all the responsibility that comes with his great power. After Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) goes off the deep end and becomes the maniacal Green Goblin, it’s up to Spider-Man to stop his evil plans and try to find redemption for the man who sees him like a son.

Spider-Man 2 (2002)

Arguably the best Spider-Man movie until his introduction in the MCU a dozen years later, 2004’s Spider-Man 2 sees Peter Parker dealing with his most powerful enemy yet: himself. Overwhelmed with self-doubt and other personal issues, Parker begins to lose his powers just as Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) is transformed into Dr. Octopus following a failed nuclear fusion experiment.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The straw that broke the camel’s back (and led to director Sam Raimi wanting another shot at the superhero), or Spider-Man 3, has a lot going on with multiple villains, subplots, and the infamous Peter Parker dance scene. When Spider-Man’s suit gets a new look and powers from a mysterious symbiote, he slowly becomes everything he hated and more. On top of that, he has to face off with a trio of his most iconic comic book enemies — Harry Osborn’s (James Franco) take on the Green Goblin, Venom (Topher Grace), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) — in a series of over-the-top battles.

The Amazing Spider-Man Movies Streaming

In 2012, the Spider-Man franchise took a step in a different direction with the introduction of Mark Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Based on the comic series of the same name, the reboot series saw Andrew Garfield take over the role of Peter Parker as he is transformed into the iconic webslinger. And who knows, maybe we’ll get to see the scrapped Amazing Spider-Man 3 sequel one of these days.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The first of two movies, The Amazing Spider-Man started out in a similar manner to its 2002 counterpart, but instead of having Peter Parker take on the Green Goblin as his first test, this summer blockbuster focused Dr. Curt Connors’ (Rhys Ifans) Lizard, who nearly pushed Spider-Man to the breaking point, both physically and mentally.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

In 2014, Andrew Garfield returned as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which saw him take on the electricity-manipulating Electro (Jamie Foxx) while also dealing with his former best friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) in an emotional showdown.

The MCU Spider-Man Movies Streaming

Just when it looked like the Marvel Cinematic Universe couldn’t get any better, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man made his debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, ushering in a new era (which might last for longer than originally thought ) for the beloved character and comic book movies in general.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

The first of three movies directed by Anthony and Joe Russo to have Spider-Man as part of a large ensemble cast, Captain America: Civil War skipped the Peter Parker origin story entirely and instead introduced the webslinger after he had already gained his powers when coming to the aid of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in his showdown with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Picking up not long after the events of Captain America: Civil War, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming follows Peter Parker as he fights crime, teenage angst, and the father of his high school crush in an epic adventure that shows Spider-Man leave the friendly neighborhood for an epic showdown in the nation’s capital.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Following an unprecedented buildup and more than a dozen movies, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes finally took on the Mad Titan, Thanos, as he aimed to complete his life’s work of using the six infinity stones to bring balance and peace to the universe by wiping out half of all life. Everyone from the newly christened Avenger Spider-Man to the Guardians of the Galaxy band together to prevent the unthinkable from happening in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Set five years after Thanos made good on his word and turned half of the universe to dust, what’s left of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes carry out their final chance of righting the wrongs carried out by the Mad Titan. Over the course of epic Avengers: Endgame, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and the rest of their allies embark on an epic time heist that sees them revisiting the MCU’s greatest moments before a final showdown with Thanos himself.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Not long after he’s brought back from the dead in Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker thinks he can take some time off from the superhero business and enjoy a high school trip abroad in hopes of forming a stronger connection with M.J. (Zendaya). But when Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) has different plans for Spider-Man, the relaxing vacation turns to anything but in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

In December 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe pulled off one of the most impressive feats in the history of comic book movies with the epic Spider-Man: No Way Home. When Peter Parker and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) open up the multiverse, they unwittingly release some of the webslinger’s most vicious villains.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)

The 2018 animated inter-dimensional thrill ride, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is technically the origin story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), but it’s really so much more than that. Following the death of Spider-Man (Chris Pine), Miles takes up the mantle but not before multiple versions of Spider-Man enter his version of New York City.

