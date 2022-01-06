Why Into The Spider-Verse’s Miller And Lord Had ‘Fun’ Making The Ambitious Sequel

As far as Marvel superheroes go, there are few that are quite as popular as Spider-Man. And while fans are still reeling from the dizzying events of No Way Home, a sequel to the Oscar-winning Into The Spider-Verse is on its way . And producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller recently explained why they had so much fun making the sequel.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a critical darling when it hit theaters back in 2018, debuting glorious new visuals and helping the general public fall in love with Miles Morales. The sequel Across the Spider-Verse will arrive in the fall of this year, and it sounds like Lord and Miller had an even more enjoyable ride the second time around. As Lord recently explained,

It's been fun to have the confidence ... And to go even harder and push the medium even further and take Miles [Morales] to places you couldn't imagine.

That makes a ton of sense. Making Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a major risk, combining an ambitious story with a protagonist that average moviegoers didn’t already know. But now that the movie was a hit and they even got an Academy Award, it’s clear that the filmmakers had more confidence for Across the Spider-Verse.

Phil Lord’s comments come from a conversation with IndieWire about the duo’s recent animated movie The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, which also has Award Season potential. Eventually the conversation turned to their Spidey franchise, where the duo were able to give a brief but enticing tease about their process. After all, Across the Spider-Verse will be here before we know it.

While information about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is limited, the first footage from the highly anticipated animated blockbuster recently arrived– to the joy of moviegoers. As a reminder, you can check out the brief but exciting teaser below,

It’s clear that a number of comic book properties are leaning into the idea of the multiverse, both in live-action and via animation. The MCU used this concept in both Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, while DC will follow suit with Ezra Miller’s Flash movie. But Into the Spider-Verse broke new ground in that regard, and proved how timeline-altering crossover projects could resonate with audiences.

Given just how massive the first Spider-Verse movie was, there’s no telling what Miller and Lord have in store for the sequel– especially if they were feeling more confident throughout the process. Hopefully we’ll be treated to even more versions of the wall crawler than the original movie– which already featured quite a few. Fans already can’t wait to spend some time with Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, who was teased in the credits scene of the first movie.