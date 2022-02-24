Suicide Squad Alum Scott Eastwood Explains How Dad Clint Eastwood Influenced His Decision Not To Return For The Sequel

The DC movies have been on a roll over the past few years, but the first few installments were somewhat bumpy rides. David Ayer’s 2016 blockbuster Suicide Squad failed to resonate with audiences, with the filmmaker citing studio interference for blurring his original vision. And franchise alum Scott Eastwood has explained how his father Clint Eastwood influenced his decision not to return for The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn continues the Task Force X franchise with last year’s The Suicide Squad, which was a reboot/sequel to the original movie. A number of original stars returned for that follow-up, but Scott Eastwood did not reprise his role as GQ Edwards. He recently spoke to this decision, saying:

They didn't want to pay me any money for those next movies and ... they didn't have another script for the other movie, so I didn't know what I was going to be signing myself up for.

Well, there you have it. Scott Eastwood wasn’t one of the leading actors of the original Suicide Squad movie, which is likely what resulted in a disappointing paycheck. And it seems he had to make the best fiscal decision when turning down an opportunity to join James Gunn’s cast for The Suicide Squad.

Scott Eastwood’s comments about his role in the DCEU come from a recent interview with Insider , where he was refreshingly honest about his absence in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Warner Bros. didn’t issue a response to the claim about a pay dispute, but it's a fairly common reason for actors to part ways with a project. Although his decision was also made possible thanks to advice by the great Clint Eastwood.

Later in that same interview, Scott Eastwood further explained his decision to step away from the Suicide Squad franchise. He went to his father Clint Eastwood for advice about playing GQ Edwards, where the acclaimed actor-director offered his perspective. As Scott put it,

I said, 'They don't want to pay me.’ He said, 'If it feels like they really need you and if it's a good part, then do it. If not, then don't.' I didn't have the answer to those questions at that time. I wasn't going to have the answers, and they were pressuring me. So ultimately it didn't happen.

Sometimes actors aren’t happy with their pay, but a role is worth it. Since this seemingly wasn’t the case for Scott Eastwood, he decided to step away from his role in the DCEU. I have to wonder what type of role he might have had in James Gunn’s take on the franchise, especially since the Guardians of the Galaxy director killed so many characters off. In the meantime, fans are hoping to see Eastwood pivot to the MCU, possibly as the new Wolverine .