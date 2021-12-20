See What Scott Eastwood Could Look Like As Wolverine In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a constantly growing place, and Phase Four has already been a doozy. But there are a number of beloved characters that fans are hoping to see make their entrance, especially the X-Men. And now we can see what actor Scott Eastwood might look like as Wolverine in the MCU.

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, moviegoers have been anxiously waiting for mutants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whenever this happens, an actor will likely replace Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine. There are a number of familiar names swirling, and now we can see what Scott Eastwood might look like as the beloved clawed hero. Check it out below,

A post shared by Mizuri (@mizuriau) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? While it’s currently unclear if/when the X-Men will finally join the MCU , you can’t deny that Scott Eastwood would look awesome as Wolverine. But the Suicide Squad actor is just one familiar face that fans have been theorizing might take on the role made famous by Hugh Jackman.

The above fan art comes to us from the Instagram of a fan and digital artist by the name of Mizuri. They’ve amassed 140k followers thanks to artwork featuring characters from the MCU, DCEU and Star Wars. And this image of Scott Eastwood is sure to inspire some new fan theories of the actor possibly playing Wolverine.

In the image we see a black and white rendering of Scott Eastwood as Wolverine. He’s wearing Logan’s casual clothing, and therefore isn’t rocking his beloved yellow super suit . But comic book purists would definitely be happy with this image of Eastwood, as he’s rocking Logan’s signature wild haircut. Seriously, that is some big hair .

Whoever ends up taking on the role will have some big shoes (and claws) to fill. Hugh Jackman played the fan favorite mutant for over a decade, ultimately ending with his acclaimed work on James Mangold’s Logan. But whenever the X-Men join the MCU, it’s hard to imagine the team of mutants without the clawed hero.

As previously mentioned, a number of actors’ names have been thrown around to possibly replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the MCU. X-Men: The First Class director Matthew Vaughn recently offered a trio of names: Tom Hardy, Taron Egerton, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. We’ll just have to wait and see if Kevin Feige picks a big name star, or finds an knowns to play mutants. Regardless, any casting is sure to immediately break the internet.