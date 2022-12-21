Superman Fan Art Sees Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi Replace Henry Cavill As The Man Of Steel

The DC Extended Universe is going through some major changes, thanks to Peter Safran and James Gunn’s new roles as co-CEOs. They’re currently crafting a new direction for the shared universe, which should be more cohesive than the past few years. One of the shocking new decisions came with the news that Henry Cavill wouldn’t be returning as Superman after all. But there’s seemingly plans for a new Man of Steel actor, and some DC fan art sees Euphoria star Jacob Elordi replace Cavill in that role.

After Henry Cavill’s departure as Superman became official, James Gunn clarified on Twitter that it’s still of great importance to have the character included within the DCEU. As such, fans are wondering who might take the mantle next, and there are a number of popular theories already circulating online. One name being thrown around is Jacob Elordi, and we can check out how he might look like as the Last Son of Krypton thanks to fan art from Instagram . Check it out below:

Nate Jacobs as DC’s biggest hero? While Euphoria fans might have originally doubted it, this image shows that he could probably really pull off Superman's typical look on the big screen. But it’s unclear exactly what type of actor James Gunn and company are seeking to take on the role. Add that to the million other questions fans currently have surrounding the DC Extended Universe.

This image of Jacob Elordi as Superman comes from the Instagram of a digital artist that goes by the title Clements.ink. They’ve got over 14k followers on the social media outlet, thanks to the various fan theories and castings that he’s brought to life. And with Henry Cavill officially out as Superman, smart money says we’ll be seeing more fan art of various actors wearing the hero’s signature cape.

As previously mentioned, Jacob Elordi is an actor best known for his performance as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria . He’s arguably the biggest antagonist of the show, known for some truly villainous actions–especially in Season 1. Getting to play the wholesome and hopeful Superman would no doubt show range, although he is quite young for the role at 25. Still, he could totally pull off that curly q that comes with the Man of Steel’s signature hairstyle.

Henry Cavill’s departure from the role of Superman was definitely a surprise for the public. The Witcher actor had only recently confirmed his return as the Supes, after appearing in a Black Adam cameo opposite Dwayne Johnson. James Gunn and Peter Safran have been the subject of some backlash as a result, which Gunn recently addressed online .