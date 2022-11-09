Henry Cavill On Difficulty Of Keeping The Secret Of His Superman Return, Especially After Comic-Con

Henry Cavill’s surprise (or not-so-surprising) return as Superman in the Black Adam finale finally quieted those endless rumors. Of course, fans rejoiced upon seeing him coming down from the sky. Cavill kept mum about his DCEU return despite fans constantly asking about his status in the cinematic universe. Keeping his mouth shut made him a target, especially when rumors of his appearance at San Diego Comic-Con emerged. The Man of Steel star explained how difficult it was to keep his Superman return a secret, especially after Comic-Con.

The DC star addressed dodging those Comic-Con questions while being interviewed by BBC Radio 1. Cavill said it was easy to keep his return under warps as “there are no spoilers.” He mentioned Man of Steel 2 is still in development… meaning there was nothing to reveal. Despite his long Superman hiatus, the movie star was excited to reprise the role. He even went as far as to say, “it’s a privilege to be back.” He mentioned wanting to bring “hope, optimism, and joy” to the fans after Superman’s dark turn in Justice League. The conversation soon to turned to keeping his Superman return a secret for so long. The Clark Kent actor spilled how he fended off the speculation about his DECU return.

There was a lot of — because, yeah, all the rumors were coming out whilst I was working. I had a lot of people going, ‘So, you’re going to Comic-Con?’ and I was like, ‘No, I’m not,’ and they’re like, ‘Ahh, but you are, aren’t you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m not, really, I’m not, I’m not.’ [Laughs] And then obviously having the other secret in the back of my head, I was just like, ‘Ah, I’m just going to have to ride this one out and see what happens.’ Then, everyone was so disappointed, and I was like, ‘Okay, patience, patience, it will come.’

Cavill did a good job throwing fans off his trail for months. So, his Black Adam moment was more impactful after DC fans began questioning his future as Superman. Even the Hollywood A-lister began questioning his DCEU future. He admitted he felt uncertainty about his return following no sighting of the DC superhero since the 2017 team-up film. The 39-year-old actor had to keep his mouth closed just in case things didn’t happen given Warner Bros. Discovery is on a canceling spree. The fight for Superman’s future goes back to Black Adam himself The Rock persuading the Enola Holmes star to return as the Man of Steel. His producing partner Hiram Garcia admitted their production company had an overall plan set for Krypton’s last son.

As the Superman actor mentioned, details about Man of Steel 2 are sketchy now as the movie is being developed. Outside of Cavill reprising the role again, there’s been no news on the storyline or casting. Man of Steel producer Charles Rowen is returning for the sequel with reports saying Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie is on a short list of directors and writers being considered to helm it. McQuarrie was originally attached to Cavill’s second Superman outing in 2018 when it was first announced before being shelved.

