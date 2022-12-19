James Gunn Reacts To Being Called ‘Cold’ Over Henry Cavill’s Departure As Superman

Since its inception, the DC Extended Universe has been full of behind the scenes twists, constantly putting the fandom on their toes in the process. After a series of shake-ups, James Gunn and Peter Safran became co-CEOs , and are working to make the shared universe a cohesive story across movies, TV, and video games. And Gunn recently reacted to being called “cold” over Henry Cavill’s departure as Superman.

The DCEU broke the internet when it was revealed that Henry Cavill would no longer be returning to the role of Superman, despite his recent cameo in Black Adam . This was disappointing to his many fans, but it sounds like there’s already a new plan for how the shared universe will tell the Man of Steel’s story. And James Gunn recently reacted online when a fan claimed that Cavill's departure was “cold” and “CEO worthy.” His response tweet reads as follows:

I'm anything but cold about it. I sat down in person with Henry yesterday and we had a very open and honest and respectful discussion. We've communicated since and he and I are all good. And I said what I needed to say yesterday, not sure what else you'd like me to say.

Well, there you have it. Clearly James Gunn is dealing with backlash related to his new role in the DC Extended Universe. And since the acclaimed filmmaker is regularly so generous on social media, that means he’s been meeting some criticism directly. We’ll just have to wait and see how long it takes for fans to get over the fact that Henry Cavill won’t be back as the Last Son of Krypton after all.

James Gunn’s response was shared to his 1.4 million followers on Twitter, and shows yet another example of the beloved filmmaker communicating directly with the public. And while he’s no doubt super busy working on both Guardians 3 and within his new job at DC, he’s still taking the time to squash rumors that are circulating online. And per his report, things are anything but cold between himself and Henry Cavill. That being said, Gunn seems confident swinging had to bring his vision for the shared universe to life.

To Gunn's point, the official statements that came from both Henry Cavill and the filmmaker made it seem like the two artists parted amicably. What’s more, Cavill's already started booking exciting new projects . And his final departure as Superman has some fans hoping that this might increase his odds to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond . Clearly he's still has a lot going for him, even if he’s hung up the cape for good this time.

As previously mentioned, James Gunn has been regularly answering questions online about the DCEU, making some important clarifications in the process. For instance, he confirmed that while Henry Cavill isn’t playing Superman, that beloved hero will still factor into the shared universe. Only time will tell exactly how this all goes down.