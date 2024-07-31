David Corenswet Celebrated Wrapping Superman By Chowing Down On Dessert, And I So Relate
We’re just under a year away from the Superman release date and the first big-screen adventure for James Gunn’s new DCU has now reached a major milestone. Principal photography has officially wrapped and that means it's time to celebrate. James Gunn received a special Superman gift from Nicolas Hoult. Meanwhile, the new Superman himself David Corenswet celebrated by giving himself a special gift, dessert.
Following the end of filming, David Corenswet put a pair of Instagram Stories out. One was the same still shot in the snow of the Superman cast that James Gunn used to announce that filming was over. The other was a short video of himself absolutely destroying a brownie or a piece of cake. And after what he’s likely been through I totally get it.
With so many actors starring in superhero movies over the last couple of decades, we all know just what is required very well. While many superhero suits include padding to make heroes look incredible, that can’t all be done with costumes. And so the actors have to go through a rigorous workout regime. Brie Larson has done some wild workouts. Even Dwayne Johnson pushed himself harder than usual to become Black Adam.
Along with the workout comes a pretty extreme diet. To not just be full of muscle, but to look like you’re full of muscle, requires a pretty specific diet, and needless to say, you don’t get to eat a lot of cake while trying to look like Superman. So, of course, the first thing David Corenswet wants once the work is done is to eat something that’s just pure sugar. That might be the first time he’s gotten to eat dessert in months.
The diet can be absolutely brutal for some. Brendan Fraser reportedly did not handle the George of the Jungle diet well. Corenswet at least still looks good. And with the sweets he looks very happy.
Unfortunately, this celebration may be short-lived. While Corenswet may be able to have a cheat day following the end of filming, the actor is probably going to remain in this sort of shape for the foreseeable future. Any movie of this scale is likely to need reshoots in a few months. And then, of course, you have the fact that David Corenswet is playing Superman in an entirely new DC Universe. He’s likely going to be appearing in a lot of movies and shows over the next several years, not just the Superman sequels that we can be sure are planned, but also any number of other DC films where Superman could end up appearing.
We’ve reached an exciting point. Now the post-production team goes into overdrive to make us believe a man can fly. When we’ll all get to see the first Superman trailer is a big question but it’s likely still months away.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.