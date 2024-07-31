David Corenswet Celebrated Wrapping Superman By Chowing Down On Dessert, And I So Relate

We’re just under a year away from the Superman release date and the first big-screen adventure for James Gunn’s new DCU has now reached a major milestone. Principal photography has officially wrapped and that means it's time to celebrate. James Gunn received a special Superman gift from Nicolas Hoult. Meanwhile, the new Superman himself David Corenswet celebrated by giving himself a special gift, dessert.

Following the end of filming, David Corenswet put a pair of Instagram Stories out. One was the same still shot in the snow of the Superman cast that James Gunn used to announce that filming was over. The other was a short video of himself absolutely destroying a brownie or a piece of cake. And after what he’s likely been through I totally get it.

(Image credit: Instagram/DavidCorenswet)

With so many actors starring in superhero movies over the last couple of decades, we all know just what is required very well. While many superhero suits include padding to make heroes look incredible, that can’t all be done with costumes. And so the actors have to go through a rigorous workout regime. Brie Larson has done some wild workouts. Even Dwayne Johnson pushed himself harder than usual to become Black Adam.

Along with the workout comes a pretty extreme diet. To not just be full of muscle, but to look like you’re full of muscle, requires a pretty specific diet, and needless to say, you don’t get to eat a lot of cake while trying to look like Superman. So, of course, the first thing David Corenswet wants once the work is done is to eat something that’s just pure sugar. That might be the first time he’s gotten to eat dessert in months.

The diet can be absolutely brutal for some. Brendan Fraser reportedly did not handle the George of the Jungle diet well. Corenswet at least still looks good. And with the sweets he looks very happy.

Unfortunately, this celebration may be short-lived. While Corenswet may be able to have a cheat day following the end of filming, the actor is probably going to remain in this sort of shape for the foreseeable future. Any movie of this scale is likely to need reshoots in a few months. And then, of course, you have the fact that David Corenswet is playing Superman in an entirely new DC Universe. He’s likely going to be appearing in a lot of movies and shows over the next several years, not just the Superman sequels that we can be sure are planned, but also any number of other DC films where Superman could end up appearing.

We’ve reached an exciting point. Now the post-production team goes into overdrive to make us believe a man can fly. When we’ll all get to see the first Superman trailer is a big question but it’s likely still months away.