The Training For Black Adam Was ‘Arduous,’ Even For Iron Paradise Lover Dwayne Johnson
By Corey Chichizola published
Dwayne Johnson is known for being ripped, but he stepped it up for Black Adam.
Actor-producer Dwayne Johnson is known for his hulking physique, dating back to his days as a professional wrestler. He’s especially fit when filming his upcoming movies, so he looks as ripped as possible on screen. But it turns out that The Rock’s training for Black Adam was ‘arduous’, even for Iron Paradise lover.
Dwayne Johnson has a massive home gym, often sharing videos and photos of his fitness regimen on social media. While he’s got a clear passion for this type of training, it seems he pushed himself even harder for the upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam. As the Jumanji star recently explained,
Considering just how massive Dwayne Johnson is, this is definitely saying something. It seems he wanted to go even harder to inhabit a massively powerful character like his DC villain. We’ll just have to see how this ultimately plays out when Black Adam hits theaters this summer.
Dwayne Johnson’s comments about his fitness journey come from an interview with Men’s Journal. He did a deep dive on his training, especially when it comes to his long-awaited DC character. The Rock has been consistently teasing that the “hierarchy of power” was about to change. After all, Black Adam is powerful enough to take on the likes of Superman and Shazam.
Later in that same interview, Dwayne Johnson got more detailed about the training that went into his Black Adam transformation. We’ve seen how this hard work paid off with glimpses from the movie’s set, with the multihyphenate somehow achieving new levels of swole. As he put it,
Can this movie arrive already? Every tease about Black Adam makes it seem like it’s going to be a total blast in theaters. That villain-centric flick will see The Rock’s character face off against an entire team of heroes: The Justice Society of America. Said team will be made up of Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). And given their different powers, the movie’s action should be thrilling.
Black Adam will hit theaters on July 29th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
