James Gunn Breaks Silence On Superman Set Photo Leaks
James Gunn's Superman is filming, and photos from the set have begun to make their way online.
The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, but there are some big changes happening. Aquaman 2 marked the end of the DCEU (which can be streamed with a Max subscription), and new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a new shared universe. The first phase titled Gods and Monsters will begin with the new Superman movie, and Gunn recently broke his silence on the set photo leaks that have started circulating online.
What we know about Superman is limited, but anticipation has been growing as production gets deeper into filming. Fans have been able to see a better look at David Corsenswet's Superman suit through set photos, so what does the filmmaker/producer think of this? Gunn was asked that very question on Threads, answering by saying it was:
Well, there you have it. It sounds like Gunn knew that photos were going to make their way online once Superman began shooting exterior shots in public. That includes the reveal of Clark Kent's hair. And as such, he doesn't seem very worried about photos of the cast in costume, including David Corenswet's Superman and Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific.
The cast of Superman is stacked, and fans were surprised when other heroes like Green Lantern were included in the ensemble. But James Gunn has a master plan for the project (and the DCEU as a whole). In the same conversation on Threads, he was asked if any of the set photos circulating online spoiled major aspects of the upcoming DC movie. He said:
Touche. Sounds like Gunn is being very purposeful about what Superman scenes are filmed in the view of the public. And as such, we shouldn't expect any major spoilers to come from any more set photos that happen to make their way online. This guy knows how the genre works, and knows exactly what time of scenes to film where/when.
James Gunn's comments show how methodically he's approaching the production process of Superman. While not revealing anything from the movie's plot, the set photos have helped to increase anticipation from hardcore DC fans, who were curious about the costumes of various superheroic characters.
Indeed, here will be a number of other heroes joining Clark Kent during the mysterious runtime of Superman. In addition to Gathegi's Mister Terrific, they'll be joined by Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner / Green Lantern, and Anthony Carrigan's Rex Mason / Metamorpho.
All will be revealed when the new Superman movie finally hits theaters on July 11th, 2025. While we wait for a yea, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your other trips to the movies next year.
