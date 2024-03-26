Superman's Mister Terrific Can’t Stop Showing How Ripped He Got For The DC Role

The comic book genre continues to dominate the entertainment industry, although it's going through a bit of a transitional period. DC's new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have dropped the DCEU, and are forming a new shared universe, whose first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters. It all begins with Gunn's Superman movie, which was formerly titled Superman: Legacy. There are other heroes involved in the upcoming DC movie, including Mister Terrific. And actor Edi Gathegi can't stop showing how ripped he's gotten for the role.

The cast of Superman includes a number of heroes aside from the title character, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific. The latter is played by Edi Gathegi, who once again took to Instagram to share how jacked he's gotten. Check it out below:

A post shared by Edi Gathegi (@iamedigathegi) A photo posted by on

Clearly the work that the put in for Superman has paid off, as he definitely looks like a superhero. Gathegi previously showed off his gains, which has been helping to increase hype for James Gunn's blockbuster. We'll just have to wait and see what type of action Mister Terrific gets into during its runtime.

The pressure is definitely on for James Gunn and company to deliver with Superman, especially since fans spent years following the previous shared universe in theaters. The DCEU is over now, with its contents streaming for those with a Max subscription. And all eyes are on what's happening next.

The DCEU has plenty of peaks and valleys during its time in theaters, and it failed to ever truly become an interconnected universe like the MCU. After Zack Snyder's trilogy, the studio shifted to director-driven projects like Aquaman and Wonder Woman which didn't feature major crossovers. But that should all change with the new DCU, which will have connective tissue between movies, TV shows, and animated projects.

While this is a big undertaking, James Gunn has already proven his talent working within the comic book genre, as well as his super fandom. He work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise made the unknown group of heroes into fan favorites. And he was similarly successful when pivoting from Marvel to DC for The Suicides Squad, as well as John Cena's TV show Peacemaker, which is getting a Season 2 within the new universe.

While I'm eager to see Mister Terrific show up on the big screen for the first time, Edi Gathegi's character isn't the only one I'm hyped to see appear in the new Superman movie. I'm perhaps most excited to see Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, since the Green Lanterns haven't been shown much in live-action.

James Gunn's Superman is expected to hit theaters on July 11th, 2025. While we try to wait for more information, check out the 2024 movie release dates.