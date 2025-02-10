Rachel Brosnahan Worked With ‘Modern’ Journalists To Prepare To Play Lois Lane. One Way I, A Reporter, Would Actually Like To See That Play Out On The Big Screen

Lois Lane is one of the most enduring characters in comic book history—not just because she's the Man of Steel's greatest love, but because she’s also one of the most relentless, no-nonsense journalists in fiction. However, as journalism has changed over the decades, so has Lois. With James Gunn’s upcoming Superman promising a fresh take on the character, Rachel Brosnahan–who’s set to play the reporter–has done her homework, consulting real journalists to ensure her portrayal reflects what it means to be a reporter today. And, as someone working in the industry, there's a specific way I'd love to see that on screen.

The actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter at the Critics Choice Awards. In a video posted to their official X account, Brosnahan shared how she talked to multiple journalists to get into the mindset of a modern-day Lois Lane. As the actress explains her approach for the upcoming DC movie release:

I did talk to a lot of journalists. I felt like I was focused on the journalism piece to a handful of journalists who really helped me get inside the head of a modern reporter. I think one of the interesting things about this character is that she’s changed so much from her inception to kind of reflect what it would look like to be a modern, uh, relentless, kind of intense, slightly messy reporter of that time, and so I feel like I really relied on the handful of journalists I spoke to, to help me build …

In most superhero films, reporters are often depicted as having weeks to work on one major exposé, sitting at their desks waiting for the next big tip to land in their lap. But, in the real world, journalism is much more fast-paced, high-pressure and digitally driven.

A modern Lois wouldn’t just be writing for print—she’d be juggling multiple deadlines, posting real-time updates on social media, appearing on video segments, and possibly even hosting a Daily Planet podcast. She’d be dealing with the pressure of breaking stories quickly while also balancing accuracy and credibility, all while handling public scrutiny and social media backlash. As someone who reports news myself, that's something I'd personally love to see play out on the big screen.

James Gunn has hinted that his Superman will highlight Clark Kent’s unwavering optimism in an increasingly cynical world. What better way to mirror that than by showing Lois Lane navigating modern journalism's fast-paced, high-stakes world, where truth is constantly under threat?

Imagine a Lois who:

Uses social media as an investigative tool, tracking leads on corruption and government secrets.

Takes on LexCorp’s media machine, exposing corporate influence and disinformation.

Faces tough ethical choices, weighing the risks of breaking a major story against protecting her sources.

Keeps up with today’s relentless news cycle, balancing quick turnarounds with in-depth investigative reporting.

These details might seem small, but they contribute to a bigger, more grounded picture of Superman’s world. They reflect the real challenges journalists face today, reinforcing the attention to detail and authenticity that Gunn and his team bring to this latest take on the Last Son of Krypton.

Rachel Brosnahan’s dedication to researching modern journalism gives me high hopes for her portrayal of Lois. If her version embraces today's journalists' gritty, relentless and messy reality, it could be one of the most authentic and compelling takes on the character yet.

Lois Lane is not just a love interest or a sidekick; she is a powerful journalist. In an age where the truth is more important than ever, I would love to see a Supes movie that genuinely highlights her significance on the big screen. Based on everything I've seen in the first Superman trailer, we are in for an exciting treat when it premieres in theaters.

Superman flies into cinemas on July 11. In the meantime, check out our 2025 movie schedule to see what other upcoming superhero movies are headed to a theater near you.