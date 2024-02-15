Superman And Lois Is Ending With Season 4, But The CW Has Good News For Fans Of Walker And The All American Shows

Ever since Nexstar acquired a controlling interest in The CW in 2022, the network’s programming lineup has drastically changed. As a result of the new regime favoring unscripted shows, sports and acquiring shows from other sources in order to cut down on costs, all but four of the previous regime’s scripted shows were cancelled, with only Superman & Lois, Walker, All American and All American: Homecoming being kept around on the 2024 TV schedule. We’ve since learned about Superman & Lois Season 4 that the show will be done after this final batch of 10 episodes, but for the Walker, All American and All American: Homecoming fans out there, some good news has come in.

During The CW’s press tour at the Television Critics Association, Brad Schwartz, the networks’ President of Entertainment, said that money is no longer factoring into whether or not these three shows will continue running. In his words:

CBS and Warner Bros have been so wonderful working with us on those shows and we’ve gotten both of those shows to an economic area, where as long as they keep rating, there’s no reason why we can’t keep them. It’s no longer a financial question, it’s a creative and performance question.

Now to be clear, this does not guarantee that Walker, All American and All American: Homecoming will keep running past their current seasons. What it means is that there’s no need to scrap any or all of these shows in order to keep financial costs at The CW down. In its writeup on Schwartz’s comment, Deadline added that the network “was able to keep the license fees low enough for these three shows to a level that was able to work for it.”

In addition to Walker, All American and All American: Homecoming being significantly cheaper to produce compared to Superman & Lois (which had to cut seven people from its main cast) and the shows that were cancelled following the Nexstar acquisition, it helps that all three shows have sold well internationally. In the case of All American, it continues to benefit from Netflix subscribers being able to stream it as part of a deal between The CW and the streamer that began in 2011 and ended in 2019. All American: Homecoming can also be found on Netflix, but if you’re looking to stream Walker, you’ll need a Max subscription.

All American Season 6 is premiering on April 1 and Walker Season 4 will kick off two days later; a premiere date for All American: Homecoming Season 3 hasn’t set a premiere date yet. Once those seasons kick off, the powers-that-be at The CW will surely be keeping an eye on how they perform. Money may no longer be guiding the fates of these shows, but as Brad Schwartz said, other reasons can dictate whether they could end after their currents seasons or continue airing.

Naturally CinemaBlend will pass along any big news about what the future holds in store for Walker, All American and All American: Homecoming. We’re also still awaiting when Superman & Lois Season 4 will drop; like Homecoming, that show’s first three seasons can be streamed over at Max.